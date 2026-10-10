Financial Inclusion: Piggyvest Mobilises 9 Million Nigerians to Save, Invest  

Dike Onwuamaeze

In a country with a record low savings and investments, the Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Piggyvest, Mr. Somto Ifezue, has disclosed that the company has mobilised over nine million Nigerians and transformed them to committed savers and investors for assured financial freedom.

Ifezue disclosed this recently during the company’s ‘Open House’ event, which was held last month at the National Theatre, Lagos.

He said, “We are trying to transform Nigeria into a productive country. And in order for it to be productive, there has to be savings and investments internally.

“So one of the things we have done at Piggyvest, which we are proud of, is that we have reduced a lot of frivolous spending from our customers.

“Today, our customers are using Piggyvest to limit their unplanned spending. We are helping people to save, invest and achieve financial freedom”

He also said that the Piggyvest has completely rebuilt and refreshed its app with additional savings and investments features.

A Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Piggyvest, Mr. Joshua Chibueze, said that Piggyvest wants to become the financial platform for Nigerian households.

Chibueze said, “We are aiming to go deep into the Nigerian household by creating a safe, secure place where Nigerians can participate in high-yield investment opportunities.”

The Chief Operating Officer/Co-founder of Piggyvest, Ms. Odunayo Eweniyi, said that the company is bringing new products, which include Piggyvest kid account, Piggyvest business and Piggyvest joint account.

Eweniyi said, “From today onwards, you will be able to plan the future for your children inside your existing Piggyvest account.

“One of the biggest things that people were saving for is starting a business. Now we are ready to help them to grow their business.

“Piggyvest business is live on the web and you can sign up for your business, manage your expenses and grow your business’s cash. So, think treasury management for your business.”

The Open House also witnessed an award of N10 million to EsteBare Limited, Backel Food Srevices Limited and Pemnia Wellness.