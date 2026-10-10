Amaechi, Ogboru Rallies Support For ADC In Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Vice Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has urged the people of Delta State to take role in the 2027 general elections by supporting the party’s candidates across polling units.

Amaechi spoke on Thursday in Warri during a town hall meeting with ADC members and supporters.

The former minister of Transportation said voters must take responsibility for electoral outcomes, recalling the experience of the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, in previous elections.

He warned that failure to learn from past electoral experience could produce similar outcomes in 2027.

He assured party supporters that ADC had developed a strategy to secure victory for its candidates.

“If you are not the problem, you would have compelled them to announce Ogboru and swear him in,” Amaechi said.

He said he had reached an understanding with the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on strategies for securing victory for ADC candidates in the elections.

On the economy, Amaechi criticised the removal of fuel subsidy, arguing that the policy had increased transportation and production costs, with consequences for food prices, health care and other services.

Using garri as an example, he said increase in the cost of transporting and producing goods is eventually passed on to consumers, contributing to inflation and the rising cost of living.

Amaechi advocated what he described as a “production subsidy” for local fuel producers as an alternative approach to reducing petrol prices.

“What is production subsidy? Production subsidy is subsidy given to those who produce fuel in Nigeria. There is Dangote, and there are about four other modular refineries in Nigeria,” he said.

He suggested that the federal government could adopt domestic pricing for crude supplied to local refineries, enabling them to access crude at a price below the international market rate.

He said the difference between the international and domestic prices would constitute the production subsidy, noting that the process could help lower petrol prices and, in turn, reduce the cost of essential commodities such as rice, beans and garri.

The former Rivers State governor urged Nigerians to put aside tribal and religious considerations during the elections and vote according to their conscience.

“Stop praying. God has heard your prayer. God has transferred it back to you,” Amaechi said, urging citizens to take action on policies they considered detrimental to their welfare.

He described Ogboru as a symbol of political struggle and said an ADC administration would prioritise economic management, job creation and the reduction of corruption.

ADC Delta North Senatorial candidate, Comrade Valentine Ogolegune, said the party was poised to make a strong showing in Delta State in the 2027 elections.

Ogolegune, who welcomed Amaechi, Ogboru and other party candidates, described the visit by the ADC leadership as a significant step in the party’s mobilisation efforts in the state.

He said the party’s structure was working to deliver Atiku Abubakar as President, Amaechi as Vice- President and Ogboru as Governor of Delta State in 2027.

“In Delta State, we are ready. We are working assiduously. We have put our efforts together to deliver our governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru,” he said.