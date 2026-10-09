Yinka Babalola Convenes All Nigeria Rotary Peace Summit in Lagos

Rotary International President Olayinka Hakeem Babalola will convene the All Nigeria Rotary Peace Summit 2026 in Lagos on Saturday, 7 November 2026. According to a statement, the summit will bring together Rotarians, leaders, peace advocates and key stakeholders for what is expected to be an important national conversation on building sustainable peace in Nigeria.

With the theme, “Good Governance, Justice and Equity: Foundations for Sustainable Peace,” the summit will hold in Lagos, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The message behind the gathering is simple but urgent: peace cannot be separated from the conditions in which people live.

For President Yinka Babalola, the summit reflects Rotary’s conviction that peace is not merely the absence of conflict. It must be built deliberately; through dialogue, understanding, stronger communities and institutions that give people confidence in the future.

Commenting, Babalola said: “Peace must become more than something we wish for. It must be something we deliberately build in our communities, through our institutions and in the way we treat one another.”

The summit therefore moves beyond speeches to a deeper question: What must Nigeria do differently to create the conditions in which sustainable peace can flourish?

Participants will explore the relationship between good governance, justice, equity, economic opportunity and community development, while seeking practical pathways for collaboration and action.

Rotary’s involvement is significant.

Across Nigeria and around the world, Rotarians work at community level in areas including peacebuilding, education, maternal and child health, disease prevention, economic empowerment, water and sanitation, and community development. The peace ssummit brings those experiences into a wider national conversation, and it is coming at a perfect time as Nigeria prepares to head to the polls.

Rotarians, professionals, traditional and community leaders, civil society actors, young people, policymakers, the private sector, development partners and other stakeholders are invited to be part of the conversation.

“This is more than a gathering. It is a call to reflection, dialogue and action especially because building peace is everybody’s business,” the organisers said.

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