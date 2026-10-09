U.S, Iran and the Looming Cataclysm

Chido Nwangwu dissects the controversial campaign speech delivered by United States President, Donald Trump, in Grand Island, Nebraska on Monday, October 5, 2026.

What Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States said at the rally in Grand Island, in Nebraska on Monday, October 5, 2026, sent many tongues wagging and some keyboards running on overdrive.

How do you seek to ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) by telling Americans that the Islamic Republic of Iran, the same country they’re currently at war for the past seven months, could be imagined, thus:

“Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

Although, it would seem an example to dramatize the potential threats from a nuclear-armed Iran, it expanded the controversies surrounding his presidency. It provided fuel for the reasons why many liberals disagree with him, while millions of conservatives and Republicans consider him the leader with the determination and “testicular fortitude” to confront the adversaries of the United States (and the enemies of Israel).

Also, Trump, as Commander-in-Chief, has been telling his fellow citizens who are struggling, suffering and smiling under the back-breaking weight of the rising prices of gasoline/fuel/diesel that Iran’s regional ambition is the reason for the conflict, which is taking some toll on the United States and some of its allies and friends.

Furthermore, the United States and Israel have for decades classified Iran as “a major sponsor of international terrorism.”

At the same range of time, at the same rally in Nebraska, President Trump’s controversial potpourri and xenophobia which paved the latest pathway to the ethno-racialist roots of his nativist politics were evident.

In one moment, Mr. Trump barreled through an inchoate example of why the right-wing, MAGA activists follow him.

Into 2027, the pretenses through the 2026 midterm elections would have been done and dusted! The blame game with Trump and the liberal wing of the party will be in full swing. Trump, on October 5, 2026, showed that the MAGA movement is going to have this impending showdown with the Country Club Republicans into 2027!

Trump is a uniquely disruptive personality and character. He’s an embodiment of contradictory positions and conflicts.

I don’t believe the irreverent and raucus political money-chaser is endorsing and calling for the Islamic Republic of Iran to be enabled to attack the financial, creative, technological and liberal headquarters of “the United States’ left coast”.

The Trump White House continues to argue that Trump did not speak in

a manner that seemed like it offered an invitation and relayed a signal to Iran to attack two major American cities.