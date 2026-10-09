Mbah Hails Powell Homes MD as Youth Entrepreneurship Reference Point, Commends Housing Investment

…As council boss, traditional ruler applaud Hosana Estate project in Ibagwa Nike

Victoria Ojiako

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has commended the Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd., Architect Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, for his entrepreneurial drive, describing him as a reference point for youths seeking to make an impact through enterprise.

Mbah also praised Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd. for its investment in the state’s housing sector, saying private-sector investments of such nature complement the government’s efforts to accelerate development across Enugu State.

The governor spoke on Wednesday at the official commissioning of Hosana Estate, Ibagwa Nike, where he was represented by his deputy, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai.

According to Ossai, the investment by the Enugu-born entrepreneur reflects the resilience and determination required to build a better state, while also supporting the administration’s development agenda.

He commended Powell Homes and other investors for committing resources to Enugu, describing their investments as an encouragement to the government’s efforts to reposition the state.

The deputy governor assured investors and residents that the administration would continue to provide a secure environment for businesses and communities to thrive.

“As government, our primary objective is to provide security for the people, and I’m delighted with what I’ve seen about the estate,” Ossai said.

He urged the estate developers to maintain close cooperation with the estate management to ensure the effective administration of the development.

He also said the government would continue to expand infrastructure across the state.

“On our part, we’ll keep expanding infrastructure and for all those we’ve not attended to, do not be disappointed, we’re already on that path and we’re progressing geometrically,” he said.

The Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Beloved-Dan Anike, commended Powell Homes and Shelters for siting the project in Ibagwa Nike, noting that the ongoing dualisation of the road had enhanced the area’s prospects as an emerging urban centre.

Anike described the company’s investment as a trailblazing move into what he called a “future goldmine,” assuring that the council would support the development agenda of the Mbah administration.

He added that housing projects such as Hosana Estate could contribute to efforts to address Nigeria’s housing deficit, particularly in Enugu State.

The traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike, Igwe Emma Ugwu, also expressed satisfaction with the development, saying the community welcomed and supported genuine investments capable of contributing to its growth.

Ugwu recalled that when members of the community approached him for clarification about the project, he assured them that the development was consistent with the developmental agenda of the state government and the community’s desire to support credible businesses.

“When my people came to my palace to make enquiries about the project, I assured them that it aligns with the developmental initiative of His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and that the company is genuine and reliable,” he said.

The traditional ruler thanked Emmanuel for choosing Ibagwa Nike for the estate and pledged the community’s support for the success of the project.

Speaking at the commissioning, Emmanuel described the project as more than the completion of another housing estate, saying it represented a combination of vision, perseverance, partnership and purpose.

“Today is not simply about commissioning another housing project. It is a celebration of vision, perseverance, partnership and the power of purpose,” he said.

He attributed the successful completion of the project to God and the collective efforts of those who contributed to its development.

Emmanuel, on behalf of the board, management and staff of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd., thanked Governor Mbah and his deputy for honouring the commissioning.

He said the company regarded housing as more than the construction of buildings, describing a home as a source of security, dignity and stability for families.

“At Powell Homes and Shelters, we believe that housing is more than bricks, concrete and physical structures. A home represents security. A home represents dignity. A home provides stability for families,” he said.

According to him, Hosana Estate was conceived as a planned and functional community designed around the needs of modern families rather than merely as a collection of houses.

He listed internal roads, drainage systems, electricity infrastructure, recreational facilities, a synthetic football pitch and a children’s playground among the facilities provided at the estate.

The Powell Homes managing director also acknowledged Nigeria’s housing deficit and the financial challenges confronting many families, saying the company was working to make homeownership more accessible.

He said the company would continue to develop quality homes at affordable price points while exploring innovative financing models, strategic partnerships and other housing solutions to expand access to homeownership.

Emmanuel said the commissioning of Hosana Estate marked a new phase in the company’s expansion plans rather than the end of its journey.

“While today marks the successful completion and commissioning of Hosana Estate, our journey does not end here. If anything, this achievement strengthens our resolve to do more,” he said.

He disclosed that Powell Homes and Shelters planned to expand its housing developments beyond Enugu, with a broader objective of building more homes and communities and increasing access to decent housing in other parts of Nigeria where the need exists.