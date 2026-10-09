Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Returns with Season 2 of ‘The Fashion Roundtable’

Media personality and entrepreneur Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has returned with Season 2 of The Fashion Roundtable, a talk show dedicated to real, unfiltered conversations with key players shaping Nigeria’s fashion industry. The new season premiered on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Season 2 builds on the show’s mission to look beyond the glitz and glamour. It offers creative minds an intimate space to share their behind-the-scenes stories while documenting the complexities and business realities of the industry.

Speaking on the show’s return, creator and host Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi shared, “Season 2 is about going deeper. Fashion in Nigeria is a business, a craft, and a community, but the people behind it rarely get to tell their full story.”

This season, the media personality will have conversations with a wide range of professionals from designers and retailers to photographers, publicists, and agents, including renowned designer Weizdhurm Franklyn, Sharon Ademefun, Deco, acclaimed photographer Kola Oshalusi, PR and communications experts Njideka Akabogu and Elizabeth Osho, Beth Model Management founder Elohor Isiorho, and fashion influencer Ozinna Anumudu, to “talk honestly about what it takes to build and sustain a career in this industry.”

The premiere episode aired at 6pm, with new episodes released weekly across major streaming and podcast platforms, including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.