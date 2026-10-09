Wowbii Strengthens Partnership, Promotes Tech-Driven Learning

Sunday Ehigiator

Interactive technology company, Wowbii, has strengthened its partnership with school owners and education leaders in Kano, reaffirming its commitment to promoting technology-driven and transformative learning across Nigeria.

The company hosted a select group of school owners and education stakeholders at an exclusive dinner in Kano, where participants discussed the changing education landscape and the growing role of technology in creating more engaging and effective learning environments.



Speaking at the event, the General Manager of Wowbii, Ipoola Morakinyo, who represented the Group Chief Executive Officer, Sir Gbolahan Olayomi, said the company viewed its relationship with schools as more than a commercial engagement.



“Our partnerships with schools are built on a shared commitment to improving the learning experience. We are here not only to provide technology, but to work alongside school leaders as they build learning environments that prepare students for the future,” he said.



Morakinyo said the company would continue to engage education stakeholders across Kano and other parts of the country to better understand their needs and provide technology solutions capable of creating practical value.



He said Wowbii’s approach was focused on supporting schools as they respond to changes in education and adopt innovative tools to improve teaching and learning.



The event featured networking, discussions and entertainment, providing school owners and education leaders with an opportunity to exchange ideas and perspectives on the future of education.



The Kano engagement is part of Wowbii’s broader effort to strengthen relationships with school communities and promote the adoption of technology-driven approaches to transformative learning across Nigeria.