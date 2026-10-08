Indigo, Clients Shine With Multiple Honours at Edge Awards

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading full-service marketing communications consultancy firms, and its clients recorded a strong showing at the 2026 EDGE Awards, securing 13 awards across public relations, corporate communications, sustainability, reputation management, digital commerce, mobility, and corporate affairs.

At the ceremony held in Lagos, Integrated Indigo received the Leadership Award in PR (Corporate), while its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Abimbola, was honoured as the Outstanding PR Personality of the Decade. The PR campaign, “From Lafarge to HBM: A New Chapter,” handled by Indigo for HBM Nigeria Plc, was adjudged PR Campaign of the Year (Corporate).

The Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola HBC, Soromidayo George, was named Chief Sustainability Officer of the Year. In the same vein, Samuel Iboroma, Senior Manager, External Communications, at Nigerian Bottling Company Plc, received the Corporate Communications Professional of the Year award.

Speaking on the recognition, Bolaji Abimbola said the awards reflected the quality of work delivered by Integrated Indigo Limited and the strength of its partnerships with clients across various sectors. He added that the breadth of the recognitions demonstrated the impact of strategic communications in helping organisations strengthen their reputation, communicate their value, and engage meaningfully with stakeholders.

“This is a significant recognition for Integrated Indigo and, more importantly, for the people and partnerships behind the work we do. To see our agency, our clients, and professionals across our client portfolio recognised across such a broad range of categories is a testament to the quality, creativity, and strategic thinking that go into our work,” he said.