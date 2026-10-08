How Seven-Up Bottling Company Rescued Sari-Iganmu PHC, Delivered Lifeline to Thousands

In a major boost to grassroots healthcare delivery, Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc (SBC) has rescued the long-neglected Sari-Iganmu Primary Health Centre in Apapa-Iganmu, Lagos, transforming it into a fully functional, solar-powered facility capable of serving thousands of residents. Writes MARY NNAH

In a bold intervention against Nigeria’s crippling primary healthcare deficit, Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd. (SBC), in collaboration with the Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has unveiled the fully rehabilitated Sari Primary Health Centre, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the wellbeing and development of its host communities.

The unveiling ceremony, held recently in Lagos, brought together key stakeholders, including Sari El-Khalil, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBC; HRM Oba Abdulfatai Oyeyinka Aremu Aromire II, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom; Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu LCDA; Hon. Lawal Aina Musbau, Chairman, House Committee on Health; alongside local government officials, community leaders, healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders. Apapa-Iganmu holds a significant place in SBC’s history.

The company rolled out its first bottle from the community in 1960 and has maintained a close relationship with the area for more than six decades.

For the community where it all began, this is history coming full circle. In his keynote address, Sari El-Khalil, Managing Director, SBC, said Apapa-Iganmu holds a significant place in the company’s history as the first bottle of 7Up rolled out from the community in 1960.

He said SBC has a longstanding relationship with its host communities dating back to more than six decades with the responsibilities that come with being part of them, saying, “Everything that Seven-Up Bottling Company does is part of the community, and everything that the community does is part of Seven-Up Bottling Company. Our communities and people are a pillar of our strength. Their wellbeing matters to us, and that is why we keep looking for ways our intervention can make a meaningful, lasting difference. Whether within our operations or in how we choose to impact our communities, for us, it is always about putting people first.”

El-Khalil also noted that giving back has remained part of SBC’s heritage, reflected over the years through initiatives such as the Pepsi Football Academy and the Seven-Up Harvard Business School Scholarship, which has sponsored 16 Nigerians to attend Harvard Business School, alongside other interventions in education, youth development, health and community wellbeing.

Reflecting on the longstanding relationship between SBC, the El-Khalil family and the Apapa-Iganmu community, HRM Oba Abdulfatai Oyeyinka Aremu Aromire II, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, spoke about the relationship that has developed over the years: “My relationship with Seven-Up Bottling Company and the El-Khalil family goes back many years. I have had the privilege of witnessing the company’s growth from the time of the MD’s grandfather to the present day. The relationship has grown through this period beyond business into one built on trust, friendship and a shared commitment to the wellbeing of our people,” Oba Aromire II said.

He commended the company for its continued support for the community and its investment in the rehabilitation of the health centre.

The intervention included the renovation of the maternity ward, the construction and equipping of a laboratory where none previously existed, and the installation of solar power infrastructure to support more reliable operations at the centre. The project also aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3- Good Health and Well-being, one of the seven priority SDGs within SBC’s sustainability agenda.

Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, said that the rehabilitation of the Sari-Iganmu Primary Health Centre is another demonstration of SBC’s longstanding commitment to the wellbeing and development of the community.

He said the project follows other SBC interventions in Apapa-Iganmu, including the company’s Plastic Waste for Product (P4P) initiative, a plastic buy-back programme launched in 2025 to tackle plastic pollution while creating economic opportunities for residents.

The upgraded facility is expected to provide a safer, more functional and better-equipped environment for healthcare workers while improving the experience of patients and families who rely on the centre for essential healthcare services.

Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd. (SBC) is one of Nigeria’s leading beverage manufacturing and distribution companies, with operations across the country. The company combines brand leadership with a commitment to responsible business, community development and sustainable impact.