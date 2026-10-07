ProvidusUnity Takes Merger Story to Customers, Deepens Engagement

Nume Ekeghe writes on ProvidusUnity Bank’s post-merger drive to deepen customer engagement and deliver greater value

A merger can create a bigger bank overnight. Building a stronger relationship with customers, however, takes considerably longer.

That appears to be the thinking behind ProvidusUnity Bank’s decision to take its post-merger story directly to customers, beginning with a series of engagements across Northern Nigeria that have brought together more than 1,000 customers and prospective customers in Kano, Sokoto and Abuja.

For the bank, the exercise is about more than introducing customers to a new name. It is an opportunity to sit across the table from the businesses and individuals it serves, listen to their needs and understand what they expect from a larger institution with broader capabilities.

The engagements form part of a nationwide stakeholder programme following the successful merger and integration that created ProvidusUnity Bank.

With the integration process substantially completed, the bank is now turning its attention to the next important phase: ensuring that customers can feel the benefits of the enlarged institution in the quality of services and solutions available to them.

Turning Scale into Customer Value

The temptation after a merger is to focus on the numbers, bigger operations, broader capabilities and greater reach. For customers, however, the test is much simpler: Does the bank understand my business? Can I access the financing I need? Are payments easier? Is the digital experience better? Can I get the right support when I need it?

ProvidusUnity Bank’s customer engagement initiative is built around these practical questions.

At the forums in Kano, Sokoto and Abuja, customers had direct access to the bank’s leadership and business teams, with discussions covering credit, customer experience, digital banking, payments, trade services and export financing.

The engagements also allowed businesses to explore how the bank’s solutions could help them improve their operations, access finance and pursue new opportunities.

It was a two-way conversation, customers gaining a better understanding of what the new institution can offer, while the bank listened directly to the market.

Next Phase of Growth

In his message to customers and investors, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ProvidusUnity Bank, Walter Akpani, said the bank recognised that the scale created by the merger would only be meaningful if it translated into better experiences for customers.

According to him, “The merger has created a stronger institution with greater capacity to support our customers’ ambitions. However, size and scale only create value when they translate into better experiences and more relevant solutions for the people we serve. That is why we are engaging directly with our customers across the country, listening to their feedback, understanding their priorities, and identifying new ways to support their growth.

“Our vision is to be a trusted partner in the success of our customers. Whether through access to finance, digital banking solutions, trade support, payments, or advisory services, we remain committed to helping businesses grow, creating opportunities for individuals, and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic development. These engagements are an important part of that journey because they ensure that our decisions continue to be shaped by the voices of our customers.”

The message is clear: ProvidusUnity Bank is not treating the merger as the destination, but as the foundation for the next stage of its relationship with customers.

That distinction is important because the real test of any integration begins when the merger itself is no longer the headline and customers begin to judge the institution by the experience they receive.

Beyond Traditional Banking Relationship

Credit remains a major part of the conversation between businesses and their banks, particularly as enterprises seek working capital and funding for expansion. But the discussions at the ProvidusUnity Bank forums went beyond lending.

Customers engaged with the bank on payments, digital banking, trade services and export financing, reflecting the increasingly varied needs of businesses.

A growing company may require financing to expand, but it may also need efficient payment infrastructure, support for international transactions, trade solutions and financial guidance as it enters new markets. This is where the wider capabilities created by the merger could become particularly important.

ProvidusUnity Bank is seeking to bring these capabilities together so that customers can access a broader range of financial solutions as their businesses evolve.

For customers, the value lies not simply in having another product available, but in having a financial partner that understands the direction of their business and can support them through different stages of growth.

Taking Conversation Nationwide

The Northern Nigeria engagements are expected to be followed by similar forums in other parts of the country as the bank continues its nationwide stakeholder engagement programme.

The broader initiative will give ProvidusUnity Bank further opportunities to interact with customers, understand their expectations and strengthen relationships across its markets.

It also reflects the bank’s effort to balance the advantages of being a larger institution with the closeness and responsiveness customers expect from their financial partner. There is a difference between becoming a bigger bank and becoming a better banking partner. The former can come from a transaction. The latter has to be earned, customer by customer. That appears to be the direction ProvidusUnity Bank is taking.

Building the Next Chapter

Meanwhile, experts believe the successful completion of the merger has given ProvidusUnity Bank a stronger platform from which to compete and grow. The next task is to ensure that this strength translates into value for customers.

“If the bank can use its expanded capabilities to provide more relevant financing, stronger digital solutions, efficient payments, better trade support and responsive service, then the benefits of the merger will move beyond the corporate level to the people and businesses it serves. That is ultimately where the success of the integration will be measured,” said a market watcher.

The more than 1,000 customers and prospects engaged across Kano, Sokoto and Abuja have provided an early opportunity to begin that conversation.

As the programme moves across the country, ProvidusUnity Bank will have the opportunity to keep listening, learning and adapting to its customers.

The merger may have brought two institutions together. The bigger task now is bringing the new bank even closer to its customers.