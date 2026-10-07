President to Review National Defence Framework, Evaluates Ongoing Operations

• Musa calls for adaptive regional response to tackle evolving security threats

Linus Aleke in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has unveiled plans by his administration to review the national defence framework, evaluate the progress of ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations, and align inter-agency security strategies to sustain peace and security across the nation.

Tinubu made this disclosure during a high-level strategic meeting with the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), at the Presidential Residence in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the steady progress recorded in securing vulnerable communities across Nigeria and reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to providing full support to the Ministry of Defence.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the Minister provided a comprehensive briefing on current defence initiatives, frontline operational logistics and proposed reforms aimed at boosting troop morale, modernising military hardware capabilities and strengthening military infrastructure across all regions.

Musa expressed gratitude to the president for his continuous guidance and support for the nation’s security apparatus, assuring the public that the Ministry of Defence remained resolute in executing its mandate with determination and integrity.

The meeting formed part of Tinubu’s ongoing security briefings and policy alignment sessions with key government leaders, aimed at ensuring swift and decisive action against security and economic challenges nationwide.

Meanwhile, Musa, in another development, has called for the repositioning of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), to effectively confront evolving security threats in the Lake Chad Basin and the wider Sahel.

He made the call at the High-Level International Forum on the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), convened by Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Musa, who was the Special Guest of Honour, observed that, 11 years after its establishment, the MNJTF continued to play a critical role in countering terrorism, transnational crime and other forms of insecurity across the Lake Chad Basin.

He noted that the regional security environment had changed significantly, requiring stakeholders to critically reassess the Task Force’s structure, capabilities, intelligence, command and control, logistics and financing.

According to a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, Musa urged participants to move beyond routine assessments and develop practical and sustainable measures to strengthen the MNJTF, particularly in view of evolving threats in the Sahel and changing patterns of international support.

He commended the sacrifices of troops and the contributions of regional and international partners to the fight against insecurity.

He expressed optimism that the participation of the African Union, European Union, Lake Chad Basin Commission, troop-contributing countries, current and former Force Commanders, and other strategic stakeholders would generate actionable recommendations for strengthening the Task Force.

He assured them that the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria would give due attention to the outcomes of the Forum, stressing that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu considers the MNJTF an important instrument of regional security and collective African action.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, said the Forum provided a timely platform for military practitioners, policymakers, academics and strategic partners to reflect on the experience, continuing relevance and future employment of the MNJTF.

The CDS stressed that the transnational nature of contemporary security threats required sustained cooperation, intelligence sharing, interoperability, mutual trust and the capacity to adapt collective responses to emerging realities.

He called for candid, constructive and forward-looking deliberations that would produce practical recommendations for strengthening the MNJTF and enhancing security across the Lake Chad Basin and the wider Sahel.