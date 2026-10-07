PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Mourns Victims of NAF Plane Crash

Ayodeji Ake

The national leadership and entire members of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has expressed shock and deep sorrow on the news of the tragic crash involving a Nigerian military aircraft which claimed the lives of gallant officers of the Nigerian Air Force and other personnel on board.

National Coordinator, Comrade Sunday Asuku, quoted the Grand Patron of the Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, as describing the tragic crash as a painful and monumental loss to our Armed Forces and to the nation at large.

“These officers paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, serving our country with courage, patriotism and unwavering commitment,” Tompolo stated.

Following the mournful mood, the Grand Patron has directed the suspension of all campaign activities for the 2027 presidential election for one-week and extended his and the movement’s heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the entire Nigerian Armed Forces, the Government and people of Ondo State, and most importantly, the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen heroes.

He said: “We join Mr. President, who has already mourned this incident, in stating that the sacrifice of our Air Force and Naval personnel who put their lives on the line daily to secure Nigeria will never be forgotten.

“We commend the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy, first responders, and local residents who braved difficult terrain to participate in the search and rescue operations.

“The Movement prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and asks Almighty God to grant their families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We also urge the military authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences. May the souls of our fallen heroes’ rest in perfect peace, and may God continue to protect our troops on land, air and sea.”