Ogun Employs 7,000 Teachers, Commits N24bn to Education Infrastructure

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun State Government said it has employed over 7,000 teachers since the inception of the Prince Dapo Abiodun administration, as part of its sustained investment in strengthening teaching and learning across the state.

The government has also earmarked N24 billion through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for the provision and rehabilitation of critical education infrastructure, while over N51 million was presented in cash prizes to outstanding teachers, schools and administrators at the 2026 World Teachers’ Day celebration in Abeokuta.

Speaking at the celebration, held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said his administration recognised teachers as the foundation upon which every other profession and society was built.

“Before a doctor learns to treat patients or an engineer designs a bridge, a teacher has awakened their minds and laid the foundation they are building upon,” the governor said.

Abiodun added that behind the achievements celebrated by society were teachers whose names might never make the headlines, but whose influence remained written in the lives they had touched.

He said his administration would continue to invest in teachers, schools and the future of every child in Ogun State, noting that the Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda (OGSERA) would continue to drive improvements in curriculum delivery, school management, technology, infrastructure, funding, and the welfare of teachers and learners.

The governor disclosed that the OgunTEACh programme had become a model being emulated beyond Ogun State, following the recruitment of thousands of teachers through the initiative.

He further announced the absorption of over 1,500 OgunTEACh interns into the mainstream civil service, with the beneficiaries receiving their letters of appointment at the ceremony.

Abiodun commended teachers and education administrators in Ogun State for distinguishing themselves nationally and internationally, noting that some of the state’s teachers and education administrators were in Abuja receiving national recognition as Best Teacher, Best Administrator and Best School.

He said the recognition further demonstrated the quality and commitment of teachers in the state and reaffirmed his administration’s determination to create an environment in which educators could thrive.

The governor also presented cash awards to outstanding teachers, administrators and schools in both public and private school categories.

The first-prize winners in the Best Teacher categories received N2.5 million each, while the second and third-place winners received N1.5 million, and N1 million, respectively.

In the public primary school category, Mr. Rasaq Babatunde, emerged first, Mrs. Ayedun Oluwakemi second, and Mrs. Ajayi Fatimo Bisola third.

In the junior public school category, Mr. Soleye Olugbemi, Mrs. Akande Abosede and Mrs. Kuye Funmilayo emerged first, second and third respectively, while Mr. Adebayo Oluwaseun, Mrs. Akomolafe Beatrice and Àjaae Aderibigbe took the first, second and third positions respectively in the senior public school category.

In the private teachers’ category, Mrs. Akanni Àyakà of Breakthrough Academy, Akute, and Mr. Kehinde Olusegun of Anglican High School, Quarry, emerged first and second, respectively.

For the Best Administrators’ public category, Mr. Sodipo Raymond of Muslim Primary School, Ago-Oko, Abeokuta, won first prize; Mrs. Bankole Oluranti of African Church Primary School 1, Ayetoro, came second; while Mrs. Olakitan Silifat of Abeokuta South Local Government Nursery/Primary School, Ijemo, Abeokuta, emerged third.

Community Nursery and Primary School, Mike II, and Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu, received N10 million each as Best School in the primary and junior secondary school categories respectively, among other award recipients.

The event also featured the presentation of the Award of Distinguished Leadership in Technology-Driven Education and Innovation to Governor Abiodun in recognition of his administration’s efforts in advancing technology-driven education in the state.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Advancing its Status and Shaping Our Future,” the Ogun State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Sewakanu Noah Oladipupo, described the theme as a policy-oriented call for improved recognition, status and welfare for teachers.

Oladipupo commended the Abiodun administration for recruiting over 6,000 teachers through the OgunTEACh platform, noting that there had been no recruitment of teachers for eight years before the administration came into office.

He also commended the government for approving and implementing teachers’ promotions from 2016 to 2024, adding that approval had been granted for the implementation of promotions for 2025 and 2026.

The NUT chairman particularly acknowledged the removal of the longstanding ceiling that prevented primary school teachers from progressing beyond Grade Level 16, saying the development had restored parity, hope and dignity to the primary school sector.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed teachers, Miss Olasoji Tobiloba expressed appreciation to Abiodun for absorbing the OgunTEACh interns into the mainstream civil service.

She assured the government that the beneficiaries would reciprocate the gesture through greater diligence, commitment and dedication to duty.

The celebration brought together government officials, education administrators, teachers, union leaders, school proprietors and other stakeholders to mark the contribution of teachers to the development of Ogun State and the nation.