More Respite for Families of Deceased Illegal Miners in Niger as Bago Compensates

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Hours after the federal government doled out N250m to relations of 37 deceased illegal miners and some survivors, the Niger State Government has also released N249m to the same category of beneficiaries.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago on Monday evening gave families of each of the deceased illegal miners N5m while the survivors, 32 of them, got N2m each

Bago said the intervention was designed to support the affected families and survivors and cushion the economic and emotional impacts of the tragedy on them.

He added that the financial assistance would also provide the beneficiaries with an opportunity to venture into alternative economic activities rather than return to “unsafe and unprofessional mining practices”.

Apart from the financial assistance, Bago disclosed that the state government had directed the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) to establish schools in appropriate communities to encourage children to enrol in school rather than become exposed to the hazards of artisanal mining.

The initiative, he explained, was part of a broader effort to protect children, expand access to education and create better opportunities for the younger generation.

According to him, the financial assistance would also provide the beneficiaries with an opportunity to venture into alternative economic activities rather than return to unsafe and unprofessional mining practices.

The governor urged the survivors and other young people in mining communities to desist from dangerous artisanal mining and explore safer and more sustainable means of livelihood.

Bago expressed appreciation to the families of the deceased and the survivors for their perseverance, patience and understanding throughout the difficult period.

He also commended the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, for his efforts in promoting peace within his domain and for the important role he played in counselling and supporting the families affected by the tragedy.