Imansuaghon, ADC Candidate, Okonofua Escape Death In Gun Attack 

The 2027 political battle in Edo State took a dangerous turn as former governorship aspirant, Kenneth Imasuangbon; the party’s Edo Central senatorial candidate, Hon. Herberta Okonofua, and other party leaders on Tuesday reportedly escaped death by a whisker when suspected thugs opened fire on their convoy in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) alleged that the attackers, suspected to be political loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were led by the Igueben Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Endurance Azemegbe, with ADC party supporter, identified as Jerry Oliha, reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds during the attack.

The incident, which allegedly occurred during the ADC leaders’ political engagements in the area, was said to be the third attack on the entourage within the local government, following earlier alleged shootings in Wards 4 and 5.

The development has sparked fresh concerns over the growing political tension in Edo, particularly coming barely a week after APC state Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, was reported to have threatened to deploy AK-47s against perceived opponents in the party’s drive to deliver 2.5 million votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ADC, in a statement through its state Publicity Secretary, Chris Ojeikere, alleged that the latest attack was part of a wider pattern of violence against opposition members and facilities in the state, citing similar incidents allegedly recorded in Etsako East, Owan West and Owan East.

“The Igueben Local Government Chairman has just led a team of gun tottering assailants to attack the entourage of Kenneth Imasuangbon and the Edo Central ADC Senatorial candidate, Hon. Herbeta Okonofua. The hoodlums shot fatally at a young man, Jerry Oliha, from ADC ward 6, at the premises of the Enogie of Igueben.

“The young man has been rushed to the Irrua Specialist Hospital, where doctors are battling to save his life. This shooting is the third time the entourage was shot at today. First at ward 4, and then, at ward 5, of the Local Government Area”.

“ADC will come out with a comprehensive report on this unfortunate policy of violence of the APC shortly. The DPO of the Igueben Local Government Area has been informed and involved in the unfortunate incident,” the party said.

However, Azemegbe, when contacted denied any involvement in the alleged attack, saying he was not in Igueben when the incident occurred and was only hearing about it from journalists.

“I was not around and I don’t know what happened. I am just hearing this from you. I can assure you that I will investigate the matter. I can’t say anything about what I didn’t know. The thing is strange to me. We are peaceful people and brothers in Igueben,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said he could not immediately confirm the incident, adding that the command would wade into the matter once it was formally reported.