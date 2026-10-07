HeySpender Launches Social Giving Platform

Nigerian technology company, HeySpender, has launched a social giving platform that enables users to create wishlists, set cash goals and receive direct support from friends, family, communities and followers.

The platform, available on the web and through Android and iOS applications, combines wishlist creation, personal fundraising and creator support in one service.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ExpressCreo Limited, Awwal Goke, said the platform was developed to simplify the process of requesting and receiving support.

“We realised that people often want to support one another, but the process of saying what you need, giving toward it and receiving that support is still unnecessarily fragmented,” Goke said.

According to the company, users can create wishlists for occasions including birthdays, weddings and other personal milestones, while its Cash Goals feature allows them to receive contributions towards specified financial targets.

Users can share their profiles and wishlists through links, social media and QR codes, enabling others to access the information and make contributions.

The platform also features a Creator Mode, which allows content creators to receive direct financial support from their audiences.

“Creators spend so much time building communities,” Goke said. “We wanted to create a space where those communities can do more than engage with content—they can actually show up for the person behind it.”

HeySpender also has a feature known as Top Spenders, which recognises users who contribute to others on the platform. Users can link their social media accounts or websites to their profiles.

The company said the platform is based on the idea of using technology to facilitate direct giving within personal and online communities.

“We want people to feel comfortable saying, ‘This is what I want,’ and give others a simple, enjoyable way to say, ‘We’ve got you,’” Goke added.

The company’s launch offering includes Wishlists, Cash Goals, Creator Support and the Spender community.

HeySpender said the platform is currently accessible through its website and mobile applications, with users able to create profiles, set goals, share wishlists and receive contributions.

The platform operates under the tagline, “For Creators. For Wishers. By Spenders.”