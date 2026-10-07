Financial Services Professionals Walk for Ethical, Sustainable Market 

Financial market professionals across Nigeria have called for greater commitment to ethical conduct, sustainable business practices and physical well-being as critical pillars for building a resilient financial market that delivers value to all participants.

The call was made at the Financial Markets Integrity Group’s annual walk, which took place simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja, attracting about 500 registered participants from the seven professional bodies that make up the Group, with the total number of participants and invited guests across the two centres estimated at close to 600.

The event brought together senior professionals, regulators and stakeholders in the financial services industry, with the walk providing a platform to promote both professional integrity and healthy lifestyles.

In Abuja, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, participated in the walk, underscoring the importance of physical fitness and wellness in sustaining the demanding responsibilities of financial-market professionals.

Agama said physical exercise was foundational to maintaining the high levels of focus, resilience and mental acuity required in demanding professional environments.

According to him, regular physical activity not only supports long-term cardiovascular and metabolic health but also provides a vital cognitive reset that can enhance problem-solving and help professionals manage the pressures associated with regulatory and corporate leadership.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Executive Director, CFA Society Nigeria, Adeyemi Ajagun, said the annual walk was designed to promote sustainable business practices among operating firms and stakeholder institutions, while strengthening a culture of ethical excellence among financial-market professionals.

He said the broader objective was to ensure that the financial market remained responsive to the interests of all participants, including consumers.