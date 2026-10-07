  • Tuesday, 6th October, 2026

Financial Services Professionals Walk for Ethical, Sustainable Market 

Business | 2 seconds ago

Financial market professionals across Nigeria have called for greater commitment to ethical conduct, sustainable business practices and physical well-being as critical pillars for building a resilient financial market that delivers value to all participants.

The call was made at the Financial Markets Integrity Group’s annual walk, which took place simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja, attracting about 500 registered participants from the seven professional bodies that make up the Group, with the total number of participants and invited guests across the two centres estimated at close to 600.

The event brought together senior professionals, regulators and stakeholders in the financial services industry, with the walk providing a platform to promote both professional integrity and healthy lifestyles.

In Abuja, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, participated in the walk, underscoring the importance of physical fitness and wellness in sustaining the demanding responsibilities of financial-market professionals.

Agama said physical exercise was foundational to maintaining the high levels of focus, resilience and mental acuity required in demanding professional environments.

According to him, regular physical activity not only supports long-term cardiovascular and metabolic health but also provides a vital cognitive reset that can enhance problem-solving and help professionals manage the pressures associated with regulatory and corporate leadership.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Executive Director, CFA Society Nigeria, Adeyemi Ajagun, said the annual walk was designed to promote sustainable business practices among operating firms and stakeholder institutions, while strengthening a culture of ethical excellence among financial-market professionals.

He said the broader objective was to ensure that the financial market remained responsive to the interests of all participants, including consumers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.