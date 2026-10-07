  • Tuesday, 6th October, 2026

Dangote Cement Boosts Learning in Lagos Host Community

Business | 2 seconds ago

Dangote Cement Plc has reinforced its commitment to educational advancement and community development with the donation of classroom furniture and learning materials to Ladi-Lak Nursery and Primary School in Apapa, one of its host communities in Lagos.

The intervention, being carried out by the Cement’s Clinker Terminal under its school support programme underscores its continued investment in programmes that enhance the welfare and academic development of children in its host communities.

Group Head of Social Performance, Dangote Cement, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, said the intervention reflects the company’s enduring commitment to supporting communities and complementing government efforts in critical areas of development.

He explained that Dangote Cement’s community investments extend beyond its manufacturing operations and are strategically designed to promote sustainable development.

“At Dangote, we continuously seek opportunities to support education, healthcare, infrastructure development and economic empowerment. These interventions reflect our belief that thriving communities are essential to sustainable growth,” he stated.

Speaking while receiving the items, Head Teacher of Ladi-Lak Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Ayoku Fatima Adenike, expressed profound appreciation to Dangote Cement for responding positively to the school’s request for support.

According to her, the intervention has generated excitement among pupils and staff, while significantly improving facilities available for teaching and learning.

She acknowledged the critical role that partnerships between educational institutions and responsible corporate organisations play in addressing infrastructural challenges.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Clinker Exports and Transport, Engineer Boluwarin Aladeniyi, described the donation as an investment in the future of the children and a demonstration of the company’s confidence in their potential.

He encouraged the pupils to remain disciplined, respect their teachers and parents, and strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

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