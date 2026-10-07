  • Wednesday, 7th October, 2026

CMS Grammar School 1976/81 Set Celebrates 50 Years of Admission

Education | 4 seconds ago

The Old Grammarians Society, 1976/81 set of CMS Grammar School, Lagos, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its members’ admission into the prestigious school, founded in 1859.

The celebrations will begin in the evening of October 8 with a meet and greet reception, and a visit to the school at noon on October 9.  

On Saturday 10 October, members will enjoy a sightseeing and relaxation trip to the historic city of Abeokuta.

The celebrations will culminate on Sunday, October 11, with a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, followed by a celebratory luncheon and fundraiser. The luncheon will be chaired by retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Bode Rhodes-Vivour.

Briefing journalists, the Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Celebrations Planning Committee, Mr. Kayode Olu-Martins, explained that the anniversary offers an opportunity to celebrate enduring friendship and give back to the school.

“This milestone is an opportunity to celebrate the school that nurtured us and helped shape the men we have become. Beyond the reunion, we want to leave a lasting legacy that will benefit generations of students,” he said.

As its anniversary legacy project, the set is raising funds to sponsor one classroom in the Tola Adebonojo ICT Building, an initiative of OGS Americas. The building honours Professor Tola Adebonojo, grand patron of the Old Grammarians Society in the Americas and UK/Europe.

Through this contribution, the 1976/81 set seeks to support ICT education at CMS Grammar School and strengthen the school’s tradition of preparing students for the future.

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