APGA Warns Members Against Supporting Obi, NDC

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has warned its members in Anambra State against supporting the presidential bid of Peter Obi and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), describing such support as detrimental to the political fortunes of the party.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, PhD, issued the warning in a statement titled: “A Betrayal Alert for Ndi APGA,” in which he urged APGA members to remain loyal to the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Opara questioned Obi’s continued political relationship with APGA, saying the former Anambra State governor remained committed in sponsoring candidates in his party against APGA candidates in every electoral cycle.

He told APGA members to view a vote for Obi and the NDC as a vote against APGA, stressing that there was no formal or informal agreement between APGA and the NDC on power-sharing.

In the post which has trended on Facebook, Opara said APGA remained a recognised political party, while the NDC was, in the party’s assessment, a “Special Purpose Vehicle.”

He urged APGA members not to be swayed by political arrangements which he alleged could weaken the party’s established structure in Anambra.

The APGA spokesman also defended the party’s support for President Bola Tinubu, saying it was based not only on what he described as the party’s traditional collaboration with the party at the centre, but also on the Tinubu administration’s infrastructural projects in the Southeast.

“APGA’s political strength in Anambra remained worth defending. Anambra is APGA. Members must remain united and protect the party’s political stronghold in the state,” he said.