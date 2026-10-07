  • Wednesday, 7th October, 2026

Ajibade, Six More Players Arrive Falcons’ Camp for Comoros 

Featured | 4 seconds ago
NANTES, FRANCE - JULY 28: Rasheedat Ajibade of Nigeria during the Women's group C match between Spain and Nigeria during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de la Beaujoire on July 28, 2024 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

NANTES, FRANCE - JULY 28: Rasheedat Ajibade of Nigeria during the Women's group C match between Spain and Nigeria during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de la Beaujoire on July 28, 2024 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

A total of 21 players have arrived in the camp of the senior women national team, Super Falcons, ahead of Friday’s 2028 Olympics qualifying match against Comoros.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, defender Michelle Alozie, midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Folashade Ijamilusi and Janet Akekoromowei took the number of players in the camp to 21, with five more expected by Tuesday evening.

Friday’s match, which is actually the first leg that should have been played in Comoros, will kick off at 6pm at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo.

CAF has selected Rwandese official Henriette Byukusenge as the referee, with her compatriots Sandrine Murangwa, Regine Mukayiranga and Aline Umutoni as first assistant, second assistant and fourth official respectively.

Fransiska Katjaimo from Namibia will serve as referee assessor while Oumou Sy from Burkina Faso will be in the role of commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Comoros senior women national team, who arrived in Ijebu-Ode on Monday night, were scheduled to have their first training session in Ikenne-Remo on Tuesday evening.

PLAYERS IN CAMP: 

Goalkeeper: Christiana Uzoma. Defenders: Farida Abdulwahab; Sandra John; Tumininu Adeshina; Valentina Uroko; Glory Edet; Shukurat Oladipo; Glory Ogbonna. Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe; Toni Payne; Favour Omenazu; Joy Igbokwe; Jennifer Echegini; Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen. Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade; Shakirat Moshood; Blessing Nkor; Sandra John, Folashade Ijamilusi; Janet Akekoromowei

EXPECTED: Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Comfort Erhabor. Forwards: Gift Monday; Joy Omewa; Uchenna Kanu.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.