Ajibade, Six More Players Arrive Falcons’ Camp for Comoros 

A total of 21 players have arrived in the camp of the senior women national team, Super Falcons, ahead of Friday’s 2028 Olympics qualifying match against Comoros.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, defender Michelle Alozie, midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Folashade Ijamilusi and Janet Akekoromowei took the number of players in the camp to 21, with five more expected by Tuesday evening.

Friday’s match, which is actually the first leg that should have been played in Comoros, will kick off at 6pm at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo.

CAF has selected Rwandese official Henriette Byukusenge as the referee, with her compatriots Sandrine Murangwa, Regine Mukayiranga and Aline Umutoni as first assistant, second assistant and fourth official respectively.

Fransiska Katjaimo from Namibia will serve as referee assessor while Oumou Sy from Burkina Faso will be in the role of commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Comoros senior women national team, who arrived in Ijebu-Ode on Monday night, were scheduled to have their first training session in Ikenne-Remo on Tuesday evening.

PLAYERS IN CAMP:

Goalkeeper: Christiana Uzoma. Defenders: Farida Abdulwahab; Sandra John; Tumininu Adeshina; Valentina Uroko; Glory Edet; Shukurat Oladipo; Glory Ogbonna. Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe; Toni Payne; Favour Omenazu; Joy Igbokwe; Jennifer Echegini; Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen. Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade; Shakirat Moshood; Blessing Nkor; Sandra John, Folashade Ijamilusi; Janet Akekoromowei

EXPECTED: Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Comfort Erhabor. Forwards: Gift Monday; Joy Omewa; Uchenna Kanu.