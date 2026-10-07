37 Minna Miners’ Deaths: Panel Flags Institutional Breakdown, Overzealousness in NSCDC Operation

• As NBA seeks prevention of avoidable deaths, abuses in detention facilities

•FG committee seeks two-week extension, awaits forensic, pathology reports

Michael Olugbode and Alex Enumah in Abuja





The federal government’s investigative committee probing the death of 37 persons in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna has suggested institutional breakdown, overzealousness, and inadequate training of personnel as possible cause of the incident.

The committee, however, said it would not rush to a final conclusion.

The committee announced that it had sought a two-week extension to complete its investigation and submit a “thorough and credible” report.

In a related development, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) called for measures that would tackle “avoidable deaths” in detention facilities across the country.

Recalling the recent death of 37 miners in NSCDC’s custody in Minna, the umbrella body of lawyers in the country emphasised the need to ensure that detention facilities operated in accordance with Nigerian law and internationally recognised human rights standards.

Chair, NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Dr. Uju Agomoh, made the call on Tuesday, while chatting with journalists on the forthcoming annual conference of the NBA-SPIDEL, with themed, “In Public Interest: Advancing Justice, Democracy and Development.”

For his part, the chairman of the Federal Government’s Independent Investigative Committee, Jonathan Kure, disclosed the institutional shortcomings on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja.

Kure said the committee was yet to conclude its assignment because of the volume of evidence gathered and the need to obtain forensic and pathology reports.

The committee was originally expected to submit its report on October 7, but had requested an extension until October 21, 2026.

Kure said the committee had made appreciable progress since its inauguration, including inspection of the custody facility, conduct of autopsies, interviews with survivors and bereaved families, and the taking of statements from NSCDC personnel and other witnesses.

He said the panel had also visited the mining site and the Niger State Command headquarters of NSCDC, where members examined the scene connected with the incident.

According to him, the committee has interacted with officers and men of the Civil Defence Corps who were involved either directly or indirectly, but was still engaging some of them as part of the investigation.

“Because of the peculiar nature of this investigation, it involves a large volume of testimonies and evidence which require our meticulous review and collation,” Kure said.

He added that the committee was still awaiting forensic and pathology reports considered critical to determining the causes of death.

The chairman stressed that the panel was determined to ensure that its eventual findings would withstand scrutiny and command public confidence.

He said persons implicated in the incident, including officers who had already been suspended, must be given an opportunity to respond before the committee reaches its final conclusions.

Beyond the immediate circumstances surrounding the deaths, Kure said the investigation had begun to point to broader institutional issues that would require attention.

He said, “There are elements of institutional breakdown. There are elements of overzealousness. Some elements that will require more training for personnel.”

The disclosure potentially broadens the scope of the investigation from establishing how the 37 persons died to examining whether weaknesses within the security and civil defence system contributed to the incident.

The deaths had triggered public concern and prompted the federal government to constitute the independent committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kure said the committee had visited the affected communities, met the families of all the deceased, and interacted with survivors in an effort to reconstruct what happened.

He said the panel was conscious of the grief suffered by the affected families and would ensure that its findings were based on evidence rather than speculation.

“We promised Nigerians a thorough job,” he said, adding that members of the committee would work throughout the additional two-week period to ensure that the final report did justice to the matter.

Kure said the extension would enable the committee to complete the review of documentary and forensic evidence, receive outstanding medical reports and hear from all persons whose conduct or actions might be relevant to the investigation.

He assured Nigerians that the panel would return with its report at the end of the extended period.

The committee’s request for additional time comes amid heightened scrutiny of security agencies and growing demands for accountability whenever deaths occur in official custody.

The final report is expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, establish responsibility where applicable and make recommendations aimed at preventing a recurrence.

Meanwhile, the NBA conference themed, “In Public Interest: Advancing Justice, Democracy and Development,” scheduled for November 10-13, in Abia State, is expected to have in attendance leading Nigerian and international voices from the judiciary, legal profession, government, civil society, academia, development institutions, security and justice sectors.

Agomoh stated the conference will examine some of the most pressing issues affecting justice, democracy and development in Nigeria.

She stated, “The conference will therefore interrogate the structural and institutional barriers that continue to impede access to justice, including delays in the administration of justice, inadequate legal representation, weaknesses in justice-sector institutions and the difficulties faced by vulnerable and marginalised populations.

“We will explore practical strategies for strengthening legal aid, promoting alternative and non-custodial measures, improving detention oversight and ensuring that the justice system remains responsive to the needs of ordinary Nigerians.”

The NBA-SPIDEL chair said, “In particular, NBA-SPIDEL will continue to draw attention to the urgent need to prevent avoidable deaths and abuses in places of detention and to ensure that detention facilities operate in accordance with Nigerian law and internationally recognised human rights standards.”

Agomoh pointed out that no democracy survived on elections alone without strong institutions, respect for the rule of law, accountability, transparency, independent oversight, and an informed and engaged citizenry.

She disclosed the conference will provide an opportunity to examine the role of lawyers in strengthening democratic institutions and defending constitutional governance.

She stated, “We will also address corruption and illicit financial flows, including the financing of terrorism, and consider how legal and institutional mechanisms can be strengthened to protect public resources and national security without compromising human rights and due process.

“Economic growth that leaves significant sections of society behind cannot constitute sustainable development. The rule of law, responsible governance, effective institutions and access to justice are essential foundations for national development.”

Agomoh observed that meaningful reform could not be achieved by lawyers alone. She sought the partnership of judges, government institutions, justice-sector agencies, civil society organisations, academia, development partners, the media and citizens.

She said, “We are not gathering in Umuahia merely to discuss problems. We are gathering to identify solutions, responsibilities and pathways for action.

“We want the conversations at this conference to translate into concrete commitments and sustained engagement beyond the conference hall.

“The media has a critical role in strengthening democracy and promoting public accountability.

“We therefore invite the Nigerian media to partner with NBA-SPIDEL in ensuring that the issues raised at this conference reach the wider public.

“We encourage journalists and media organisations to engage critically with the conversations, interrogate the proposals that emerge and help sustain public attention on the reforms necessary to strengthen our justice and democratic institutions.”