Understrength Super Eagles Battle Russia in Novgorod

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria and Russia will play an International friendly at the Sovcombank Arena in Nizhny Novgorod this evening (5pm) with the host European nation aiming for victory against the Super Eagles without nine of the team’s starting 11 players.

The three-time AFCON winning nation was weakened by injuries and refusal by some of the European clubs to released Super Eagles players in their folds for the last game of the September-October international window.

Top star like Victor Osimhen who missed Nigeria’s two 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau was again left out of this Russian friendly as he’s yet to return to full fitness for Galatasaray, his Turkish Super Lig side. Ademola Lookman was excused based on representation from his Spanish side, Atletico Madrid.

Eight other players that featured for Nigeria in the 2027 AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau also skipped the game here in Novgorod this evening,

However, Eagles’ Franco-Malian gaffer, Eric Chelle, appears not perturbed as the match presents him another opportunity to try out new players in different departments of the team

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Russia’s standout player, goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, will miss Tuesday’s encounter in Nizhny Novgorod.

Safonov left the Russian camp on Saturday to return to Paris Saint-Germain. He featured in Russia’s opening friendly against Iran on September 29, but was left out of the squad that routed Namibia 6–0 on Saturday.

With no injury reported, the goalkeeper is understood to have returned early to rest and prepare for a demanding club schedule. Safonov is currently locked in a battle with French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier for PSG’s starting role, and any lapse could cost him his place in the lineup.

In his absence, one of Aleksandr Maksimenko, Anton Mitryushkin, or Stanislav Agkatsev is expected to start between the posts for Russia.

On 6 June last year, Russia and Nigeria played a 1-1 draw at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, with the Russians going in front through an own goal by defender Semi Ajayi, before Tolu Arokodare levelled for the Super Eagles.

TODAY

Friendlies

Russia v Nigeria

Algeria v Niger

Jordan v Venezuela

UEFA Nations League

Croatia v Spain

England v Czech

Scotland v Slovenia

Switzerland v N’ Macedonia