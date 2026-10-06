Tinubu to Review National Defence Framework, Evaluates Ongoing Operations

Linus Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled plans by his administration to review the national defence framework, evaluate the progress of ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations, and align inter-agency security strategies to sustain peace and security across the nation.

Tinubu made this disclosure during a high-level strategic meeting with the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), at the Presidential Residence in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, President Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the steady progress recorded in securing vulnerable communities across Nigeria and reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to providing full support to the Ministry of Defence.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the Minister provided a comprehensive briefing on current defence initiatives, frontline operational logistics and proposed reforms aimed at boosting troop morale, modernising military hardware capabilities and strengthening military infrastructure across all regions.

General Musa (Rtd) expressed gratitude to the President for his continuous guidance and support for the nation’s security apparatus, assuring the public that the Ministry of Defence remains resolute in executing its mandate with determination and integrity.

The meeting forms part of President Tinubu’s ongoing security briefings and policy alignment sessions with key government leaders, aimed at ensuring swift and decisive action against security and economic challenges nationwide.