Tinubu Mourns Secretary-General of Supreme Council For Shari’ah in Nigeria, Nafiu Baba-Ahmed

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), Malam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed.

Baba-Ahmed, a respected administrator and religious leader, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the late Baba-Ahmed as an impactful leader who steered the affairs of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria with wisdom, foresight, and a deep commitment to unity, justice, and peaceful coexistence.

Tinubu recalled his long-term association with the late Baba-Ahmed, especially in the build-up to the 2011 election and in subsequent years, particularly the deceased’s counsel and support during his 2023 presidential campaign.

The President noted Mallam Baba-Ahmed’s pivotal role in sustaining the Council’s voice on national issues, fostering greater understanding, and promoting the values of moral renewal and social justice.

Tinubu condoled with the President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, its members, the Baba-Ahmed family, the Government and people of Kaduna State, and the Nigerian Muslim Ummah over this huge loss.

The President prayed that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, admits him to Jannatul Firdaus, and grants his family and the Muslim Ummah the fortitude to bear this loss.