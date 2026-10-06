Tinubu: Monday’s Loss Of Brave NAF Men, Women, A Painful Moment For Nigeria 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has described Monday’s loss of brave Air Force men and women to the plane crash near the Naval base around Igbokoda in Ondo State as a painful moment for both the Armed Forces and the nation.

The president, in a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, on Monday morning, declared that the nation honours the services as well as remember the sacrifices of the slain Air personnel.

Tinubu, in the eight-paragraph message stated, inter alia: “Yesterday, Nigeria lost brave men and women of our Air Force in the service of our country.

“This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Behind every uniform is a family. A spouse, a child, a parent, a brother or sister who expected their loved one home. Nigeria grieves with them.

“I have declared three days of national mourning and directed that our flags be flown at half-mast throughout the country in honour of those we have lost.

“The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

“I also commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate search and rescue operation following the accident.

“We honour their service. We remember their sacrifice.

“May the souls of our departed heroes rest in peace.”