  • Monday, 5th October, 2026

TCN Restores Kainji–Birnin Kebbi 330kV Transmission Line

Business | 3 seconds ago

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that the 330kV Kainji–Birnin Kebbi Single Circuit Transmission Line, which was taken out of service following the collapse of Tower 367 on September 7, 2026, has been restored to service.

The line, according to the company, was restored after the erection of an Emergency Restoration System (ERS) tower at the tower location in Yauri.

“The restoration works involved dismantling and decommissioning the collapsed tower, aligning and preparing the conductors and skywire, erecting the ERS tower, and carrying out other associated works required to restore the line safely. TCN engineers worked round the clock to complete the works and return the line to service as quickly and safely as possible,” the company added. TCN said it appreciates the patience and understanding of electricity consumers in the affected areas throughout the period of the outage and remained committed to maintaining a stable and reliable transmission network.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.