TCN Restores Kainji–Birnin Kebbi 330kV Transmission Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that the 330kV Kainji–Birnin Kebbi Single Circuit Transmission Line, which was taken out of service following the collapse of Tower 367 on September 7, 2026, has been restored to service.

The line, according to the company, was restored after the erection of an Emergency Restoration System (ERS) tower at the tower location in Yauri.

“The restoration works involved dismantling and decommissioning the collapsed tower, aligning and preparing the conductors and skywire, erecting the ERS tower, and carrying out other associated works required to restore the line safely. TCN engineers worked round the clock to complete the works and return the line to service as quickly and safely as possible,” the company added. TCN said it appreciates the patience and understanding of electricity consumers in the affected areas throughout the period of the outage and remained committed to maintaining a stable and reliable transmission network.