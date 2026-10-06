Super Falcons Open LA 2028 Olympics Qualifiers Camp with 14 Players

A total of 14 players trained yesterday evening as Nigeria’s Super Falcons commenced preparations for Friday’s 2028 Olympics Women’s Football Tournament qualifying match against the senior women national team of Comoros.

Both teams will clash again in the return at the same Remo Stars Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Two years ago, the 10-time African champions made their return to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament after a 16-year absence, and the Falcons are determined to again show up in Los Angeles in the summer of 2018.

Interim Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has released Oluwakemi Adegbuyi (Most Valuable Player of the recently-concluded WAFU-B U17 Girls Cup competition in Yamoussoukro) and Favour Nkwocha (who featured for the Falconets at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland) back to the U17 women’s team, Flamingos. The Flamingos are scheduled to fly out of Nigeria on Wednesday for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals taking place in Morocco.

Defender Ashley Plumptre has pleaded to be excused due to injury (sprain and ligament), and SL Benfica of Portugal duo of defender Oluwatosin Demehin and forward Flourish Sabastine will not be coming due to resident permit pursuits.

With five-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala also pleading to be excused, Eguavoen has had to call up Belarus-based former U20 team forward Blessing Okpe.

A total of 11 players are being expected, including defender Michelle Alozie, midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Jennifer Echegini, and Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Gift Monday.

IN CAMP:

Goalkeeper: Christiana Uzoma. Defenders: Farida Abdulwahab; Tumininu Adeshina; Valentina Uroko; Glory Edet; Shukurat Oladipo; Glory Ogbonna. Midfielders: Oluchi Omenazu; Joy Igbokwe; Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen. Forwards: Shakirat Moshood; Blessing Nkor; Sandra John

EXPECTED:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Comfort Erhabor. Defender: Michelle Alozie. Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Jennifer Echegini. Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade; Gift Monday; Joy Omewa; Janet Akekoromowei; Uchenna Kanu