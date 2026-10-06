RUSSIA VS NIGERIA FRIENDLY LIVE ON M4STV 

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Russia in an international friendly today (Tuesday) at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in a match to be broadcast live on digital platform M4STV.

The match, scheduled for Tuesday, 6 October 2026 with kick-off at 5:00 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT), will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia.

Organisers said the fixture will see the Super Eagles test their strength against the hosts in the latest round of international friendlies.

M4STV, the multimedia streaming platform said it will stream the match live on its website, http://m4stv.com, and on its mobile app.

Viewers do not need a television set to watch the game, the platform said. The match will be available live on mobile phones, tablets and computers, on the go, and accessible to viewers in Nigeria and around the world.

Football fans can scan the QR code on the match graphic or visit http://m4stv.com to download the M4STV app to watch the match live.

The Russia vs Nigeria friendly is part of M4STV’s growing portfolio of live international football coverage, which has included Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers and Super Falcons WAFCON fixtures.