  • Monday, 5th October, 2026

Otuyalo for Supply Chain Leadership Summit  

Business | 4 seconds ago

Group Managing Director, Prime Atlantic Limited, Ayo Otuyalo, has been selected to address Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness, energy transition, and supply chain transformation on November 20, this year’s summit of the Nigeria Supply Chain Leadership Summit(NSCLS) at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island. 

 In a statement, the convener of the NSCLS, Dr. Emeka Eboagwu, said Otuyalo’s keynote address is titled, “Reimagining Nigeria’s Industrial Future: Energy, Productivity, and the New Supply Chain Mandate.”  

He said: ”A respected business leader with more than two decades of experience serving the oil and gas industry, Ayo Otuyalo brings a unique perspective on the intersection of industrial growth, energy security, operational excellence, and economic competitiveness. His keynote will explore the critical role that energy, productivity, and integrated supply chain strategies must play in unlocking Nigeria’s industrial potential and strengthening the nation’s position in an increasingly competitive global economy.”  

Eboagwu,  who is the founder/Group CEO, Pentland Group, said this would be Otuyalo’s first appearance as a keynote speaker at the summit, urging delegates to expect an insightful examination of the opportunities and challenges confronting the industry, along with practical perspectives on how business leaders, investors, and policymakers can collaborate to build more resilient, efficient, and future-ready supply chains.  

He said Otuyalo, an Advisory Board Member, Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council, has participated in international policy and leadership fora, including Forum 2000 and Heritage Foundation roundtables. He is also the Honorary Consul of Romania in Lagos State, a Trustee of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, and notable author.  

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