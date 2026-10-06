Oil Theft Decline and Tantita’s Push to Sustain Security of Nigeria’s Crude 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Independence Day address offered a snapshot of an economy emerging from years of pressure, with oil theft declining, oil production improving, inflation easing from its peak and fresh investments returning to the petroleum sector. At the centre of this changing landscape is the security of Nigeria’s critical oil infrastructure, where Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL) has emerged as a major player in efforts to protect pipelines, curb crude theft and support uninterrupted production across the Niger Delta. Its operations, deployment of technology and collaboration with security agencies come as the Federal Government pursues wider reforms aimed at strengthening oil output, attracting investment and restoring macroeconomic stability. Bukola Lasisi writes

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s October 1, 2026 Independence Day broadcast offered several takeaways on Nigeria’s economic performance, highlighting the difficult conditions when he assumed office in 2023 and the changes recorded since then.

Among the issues highlighted by the President was the decline in oil theft, alongside economic growth and a substantial fall in inflation from its peak. For many stakeholders, sustained protection of oil pipelines and other critical assets through operations by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL) has contributed to efforts to reduce oil theft across the Niger Delta.

When President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, Nigeria’s economy faced formidable headwinds.

Inflation peaked at almost 35 per cent, external reserves were strained, investor confidence was shaken, and several macroeconomic indicators were under pressure. Another critical challenge was the rising incidence of oil theft.

President Tinubu said reversing these trends required leadership rooted in courage, noting that the economy and key indicators were now beginning to turn around.

The President’s speech highlighted the difficult economic reforms undertaken by his administration and its present scorecard, while also pointing to priority areas that will define the next phase of his administration.

Part of the speech read: “Our journey has not always been easy. In truth, it has generally been too hard for too many. We have known moments of great hope and periods of profound disappointment. We have endured war, military rule, economic crises, insecurity and political upheaval. Yet through it all, Nigeria, with the indomitable spirit of its people, has endured.”

Highlighting his achievements, he said: “Our economy has grown by over four per cent this year. Both oil and non-oil sectors have contributed to the renewed period of stable growth. Oil theft is down. Inflation has fallen substantially from its peak.”

“Our foreign reserves have been rebuilt, our foreign exchange market has stabilised, and in 2025 this country recorded its highest revenue from non-oil exports in its history, exceeding $6 billion. This is real money being made by real Nigerian businesses,” he said.

He further set a priority for the country: “Our priority is to bring down the cost of living. We will achieve this by lowering the cost of producing and moving the things Nigerians consume.”

The President also outlined areas where support should be strengthened.

“That is why, working with our states and local governments, we will continue to strengthen primary healthcare, basic education, and the essential public services poorer Nigerians depend on most. Since 2023, we have paid salaries and pensions on time and in full. We have reformed the national pension program to benefit retirees and the vulnerable,” he said.

Securing Critical Oil Infrastructure

Achieving and sustaining these gains requires continued efforts to check oil theft through technology, intelligence and qualified personnel.

The Federal Government engaged Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL) to support the protection of oil assets and promote peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

President Tinubu appointed TSSNL, led by High Chief Dr Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, to protect Nigeria’s oil assets in the Niger Delta. The engagement was aimed at enabling the company, through its security operations, to support the national economy by helping the country derive greater value from its oil resources.

TSSNL works in collaboration with other security agencies to achieve its objective of securing oil assets and supporting peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

Its operations have focused on the security of oil pipelines and other critical infrastructure, supporting the uninterrupted flow of petroleum resources and efforts to reduce losses associated with crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism

The company’s operations have also been linked to efforts to improve the oil and gas landscape and enable Nigeria to increase production while reducing crude oil theft.

Its track record in mitigating risks associated with oil pipelines has positioned it as a partner in efforts to protect Nigeria’s oil infrastructure.

Tompolo founded Tantita on the belief that people who understand the creeks and waterways can play a significant role in securing them. These include fishermen, boat operators and former militants familiar with the terrain.

Tantita personnel monitor export pipelines, trace illegal connections, identify crude-theft points and report suspected illegal refining activities to security agencies for enforcement.

The company says it employs about 136,000 people directly in pipeline-related work, with indirect employment extending to more than 300,000 people.

It has also adopted a broader approach to addressing the economic drivers of oil theft. In partnership with the Stakeholders Development Network and Ecosus Pro Nigeria Limited, it launched the Tantita Sustainable Rice Farming Initiative, aimed at encouraging communities previously involved in illegal oil-related activities to engage in large-scale rice farming.

As stakeholders advocate continued collaboration with TSSNL, the protection of oil infrastructure remains central to efforts to sustain oil production and support Nigeria’s economic development.

Technology and Operational Efficiency

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited says it integrates advanced technology into its security operations to provide real-time monitoring, rapid threat detection and seamless communication.

Its technology and system integration solutions are designed to strengthen security infrastructure, streamline operations and prevent incidents before they occur.

To improve operational efficiency, Tantita deploys surveillance technology to protect infrastructure against vandalism, theft and unauthorised access.

The company offers surveillance systems customised to meet the requirements of different facilities. It installs high-resolution cameras with night vision and thermal imaging to monitor activities around the clock.

Its surveillance systems also allow remote monitoring through secure networks, giving authorised personnel access to live footage.

Cameras equipped with motion sensors and artificial intelligence capabilities can detect unusual activity and trigger alerts for immediate response.

In a report on its website, Tantita said controlling access to critical areas ensures that only authorised personnel have entry, thereby reducing the risk of insider threats and unauthorised access.

“Systems such as fingerprint scanners, facial recognition, and retina scanners ensure secure and efficient access management. RFID Smart Card Systems allow for restricted access to key areas and provide a record of entry logs for enhanced accountability,” it said.

The company said it also installs turnstile gates and automated barriers to control entry points in high-security facilities and minimise unauthorised movement.

“Early detection of potential threats is crucial for preventing damage and ensuring timely responses. Our integrated alarm systems are designed to detect and notify security teams of intrusions instantly. Our perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS) detect breaches along fences or walls, issuing immediate alerts,” it said.

Glass-break and door sensors installed on doors and windows also send alerts when forced entry is detected, helping to prevent unauthorised access.

“Our systems integrate with mobile devices to notify security personnel in real time, ensuring swift response to incidents. Seamless communication between security teams ensures coordinated responses to emergencies and real-time decision-making,” it stated.

Continuing, it said: “Our advanced radio systems ensure uninterrupted communication across facilities, even in remote locations. We design and equip control rooms with video walls and communication consoles, providing centralized oversight for large-scale operations. Emergency Notification Systems enable quick dissemination of alerts to relevant stakeholders during emergencies, minimizing confusion and delays.”

New Investments in the Oil and Gas Sector

Nigeria’s push to revive investment in its deepwater oilfields gained fresh momentum as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and its partners signed agreements expected to move the proposed Bonga Southwest/Aparo project, estimated to attract up to $21 billion in investment, closer to a Final Investment Decision.

The project, located in Oil Mining Lease 118, is expected to become one of Nigeria’s major new deepwater developments, with projected peak production of about 175,000 barrels of oil per day and 140 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

NNPC Ltd and the OML 118 Contractor Parties — Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Limited and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited — executed an Addendum to the OML 118 Production Sharing Contract and an Addendum to the Dispute Settlement Agreement.

Also, President Bola Tinubu approved the Deep Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Incentives (Tax Remission) Order, 2026, designed to improve the competitiveness of Nigeria’s deepwater fiscal regime and unlock fresh investments.

The agreements showed how policy reforms were beginning to translate into concrete project development and provided a pathway for major investments that had previously remained uncertain.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, acknowledged that the reforms in the oil and gas sector, particularly those affecting NNPC and the wider oil and gas ecosystem, had had a significant positive impact on oil production and output.

He said the increase in production had also impacted positively on foreign exchange earnings.

“The oil production surge has contributed to the improvement in external reserves. It has impacted the capacity of the CBN to stabilize the naira, and it has contributed generally to the macroeconomic stability. So, the improvement in oil outputs, the improvement in security in the oil producing area has also been a major development that we need to recognize as part of the key achievements of the of the administration,” he said.

Yusuf disclosed that beyond the rise in oil production, there had also been significant efforts by the government to attract major investments into the oil and gas sector.

According to him, the deregulation of the downstream sector had also contributed to the success of the Dangote Refinery.

“Because if we don’t have the right deregulation environment, such a major refinery may also have to struggle,” he said.

“The refinery,” he added, “has opened the way for other refineries, and investors, to come on board in the oil and gas space. So quite a lot has happened within the oil and gas space, both in the upstream, the midstream, and the downstream,” he stated.

Reforms and the Wider Economy

To rein in inflation, the CBN under Olayemi Cardoso tightened monetary policy, raising interest rates by more than 800 basis points and strengthening liquidity management.

It also sought to restore monetary policy orthodoxy by halting central bank financing of government beyond statutory limits and re-anchoring monetary policy around its core mandate.

In the foreign exchange market, the CBN introduced a willing-buyer, willing-seller framework, unified exchange-rate windows and cleared the backlog of verifiable foreign exchange commitments, measures aimed at restoring market confidence.

It also strengthened external reserves, which now stand above US$55.6 billion, and created new channels for diaspora remittances and investments.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, Dekor Dumnamene Robinson, has said the contributions of Tantita and its leadership to national security deserve appreciation.

In another strong endorsement of the firm’s operations, lawmakers under the Joint Committee of the House of Representatives on Host Communities and Public Petitions, alongside other stakeholders, commended Tantita for what they described as effective and patriotic service in safeguarding Nigeria’s critical oil infrastructure.

The developments point to the importance of sustained protection of oil assets as Nigeria seeks to increase production, attract fresh investment and strengthen government revenue.

For an economy still working to consolidate its gains, protecting the infrastructure that supports oil production remains a critical part of that effort.