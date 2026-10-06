Oil Output: NUPRC Outlines Major Offshore Investment Pipelines

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has unveiled a pipeline of major offshore projects with the potential to attract significant new investment into Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

This is as the commission has intensified efforts to convert the country’s substantial hydrocarbon resources into producing assets and sustainable economic value, the NUPRC said in a statement.

According to the statement, Nigeria’s upstream investment outlook was presented at the Nigeria Investment Forum 2026 in New York by the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan.

Eyesan, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration, Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu, highlighted the emerging investment opportunities across Nigeria’s offshore, gas and brownfield assets, noting that the combination of regulatory reforms, improved project economics and a growing pipeline of development-ready assets is creating new opportunities for investors and industry partners.

A key feature of the presentation, it said, was the identification of 22 major offshore projects, comprising 12 deepwater and 10 shallow-water developments, as part of the pipeline capable of driving substantial new capital into the sector.

According to the commission, the projects include major developments such as Bonga Southwest, Aparo, Zaba Zaba, Owowo, Bosi and Egina South.

The NUPRC also highlighted recent capital commitments across projects including Bonga North, Obeta Gas Development, HIN Associated Gas Development and Iseni Gas Development, demonstrating the movement of investment interest towards actual project development.