NUC Approves Engineering Programmes for Western Delta University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of two new full-time undergraduate engineering programmes at Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State, effective from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The approval, contained in a letter signed by Abubakar M. Girei, Director, Academic Planning, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the NUC, followed a resource verification visit to the university by a panel of experts.

The verification exercise was conducted to assess the human and material resources available at the university for the establishment and effective delivery of the proposed programmes.

The two programmes approved by the regulatory agency are Bachelor of Engineering (B. Eng.) in Computer Engineering and Bachelor of Engineering (B. Eng.) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

According to the NUC, the programmes are approved for the full-time mode of study and will be offered at the university’s Main Campus from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The approval, which will excite many Nigerians, represents a significant expansion of Western Delta University’s academic offerings, particularly in engineering and technology-related disciplines at a time when Nigeria’s higher education system is under increasing pressure to produce graduates with skills relevant to industrialisation and the digital economy.

However, the commission made it clear that the approval does not extend to the part-time mode of delivery of either programme.

The NUC said the university must obtain specific approval before commencing any part-time undergraduate programme.

“Before the part-time mode of any undergraduate programme can commence, a request should be forwarded to the commission for further processing,” the letter stated.

It directed that the programmes must be run strictly under the approved titles, stressing that any proposed change would require prior approval from the commission.

The NUC further charged Western Delta University to maintain adequate human and material resources necessary for the sustained development and growth of the programmes.

The resources, it said, must conform with the provisions of the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) for the Nigerian University System.

The latest approval followed the commission’s assessment of the university’s readiness to offer the engineering programmes, with the resource verification visit serving as a key regulatory requirement before their commencement.

The approval also places responsibility on the university to ensure that the required academic staff, laboratories, workshops, equipment, infrastructure and other learning resources remain adequate as the programmes expand.

The development comes against the backdrop of growing demand for engineering and technology education in Nigeria, with universities increasingly expanding their programmes to respond to the country’s industrial, infrastructure and digital transformation needs.

Computer Engineering, in particular, sits at the intersection of engineering, computing and digital technology, while Electrical and Electronic Engineering provides academic and professional training relevant to power, electronics, telecommunications, automation and other technology-driven sectors.

For Western Delta University, the NUC approval provides the regulatory foundation for admitting students into the two programmes from the 2026/2027 academic session, subject to the university meeting the commission’s continuing requirements.

The commission’s approval also underscores the importance of regulatory compliance as Nigerian universities expand their academic portfolios.

With the approval now secured, Western Delta University is expected to ensure that the programmes continue to operate in accordance with the prescribed standards throughout their lifespan.

The letter, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of Western Delta University, conveyed the assurances of the Executive Secretary of the NUC and formally communicated the commission’s decision on the proposed programmes.