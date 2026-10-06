NPFL Slams Inter Lagos with N5.25m Fine for Rule Breaches

*To be ducked three points, three goals for allowing fans attacks on match officials

Marvelous David

Inter Lagos have been charged for breaching NPFL27 Framework & Rules in the course of their Match-day 7 fixture vs Katsina United on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

The Lagos club failed to provide adequate and effective security during their home game, thereby allowing unauthorised persons to gain access to restricted areas leading to attacks on the match officials who were proceeding from the dressing room to their vehicle.

Inter Lagos also failed to ensure proper conduct of their officials and supporters, leading to the match officials being held hostage for more than an hour after the match.

Furthermore, Inter Lagos officials in company with some of their supporters intimidated, harassed and verbally abused the match officials, thereby engaging in acts capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

Inter Lagos team manager, alongside some of the club’s supporters, assaulted the match officials, resulting in the first assistant referee sustaining an injury to the face and loss of personal items including damage to his mobile telephone.

The club are fined N2 million for failing to provide adequate and effective security and another N1 million fine for holding the match officials hostage for more than an hour.

Inter Lagos have also been fined N2 million for assault on the match officials and a further N250,000 fine as compensation to the affected assistant referee for the loss of his personal items, damage to his mobile phone & treatment to the injury he sustained following the incident.

Three points and three goals shall be deducted from the accrued points and goals of Inter Lagos for assaulting and causing injury on the first assistant referee.

Inter Lagos have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal the sanctions

Meanwhile, Sporting Lagos Coach Jeffrey Buter has been summoned by the NPFL’s Disciplinary Panel over his criticism of match officials following the club’s goalless draw with Ikorodu City.

The invitation stems primarily from remarks made after Sporting Lagos’ goalless draw with Ikorodu City in a rescheduled Lagos derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on September 30.

In his post-match reaction, Buter questioned the standard of refereeing and suggested that officials, rather than coaches, were damaging the league’s reputation.

“They say I am bringing the league into disrepute. The referees are bringing the league into disrepute, and not me. If they are not going to fix it, the league is not going anywhere,” Buter was quoted to have said I that interview with the media.

Buter is expected to appear before the panel this week after expressing strong concerns about the standard of refereeing. The date for the hearing has not yet been fixed.