Nigerian Navy Inaugurates Dental, Heart-to-Heart Clinic at Ikate

Victoria Ojiako

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a newly constructed Dental Clinic and Heart-to-Heart Centre at the Ikate Primary Health Centre, Ikate-Elegushi, Lagos, as part of efforts to improve access to essential healthcare services within the community.

The facilities were constructed under the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme in honour of retired Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, who hails from and resides in the Ikate community.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Wednesday, brought together senior naval officers, representatives of the Lagos State Government, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders.

Speaking through the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral A.H. Mustafa, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said the intervention reflected the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to strengthening civil-military cooperation and supporting community development.

The CNS said the Navy recognised that national security and prosperity were strengthened when communities were empowered through meaningful development.

According to him, the Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme was designed to address critical needs within communities while creating stronger relationships between the Armed Forces and the people they serve.

He described the newly commissioned facilities as a timely intervention, noting that improved access to oral healthcare, antiretroviral therapy and counselling would contribute to the quality of life of residents.

The Chief of the Naval Staff commended Rear Admiral Ferreira for identifying the healthcare needs of his community and using the opportunity provided through the intervention scheme to execute the project.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Lagos State Government, the Elegushi Kingdom, Eti-Osa Local Government, traditional and community leaders, contractors and other stakeholders who supported the project.

The CNS urged residents and the management of the Ikate Primary Health Centre to protect and maintain the facilities to ensure that they continue to serve the community for years to come.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to strengthening civil-military relations and supporting initiatives that promote development, peace and social cohesion across the country.

Speaking at the event, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira explained that the project was conceived as an intervention to complement existing efforts to provide quality healthcare services to residents of Ikate and its surrounding communities.

Rear Admiral Ferreira said the idea followed consultations with the management of the Primary Health Care Centre, the traditional institution in Ikate and the Lagos State Health District III.

He disclosed that approval for the project was obtained in September 2023, while construction commenced in October of the same year.

The facility comprises a newly constructed Dental Clinic and an incorporated Heart-to-Heart antiretroviral facility.

He explained that the ground floor houses the Heart-to-Heart office, access to the dental laboratory, a separate entrance to the dental clinic and a toilet serving the dental laboratory and Heart-to-Heart office.

The first floor contains a waiting area for dental patients, another toilet, a doctors’ and staff room, a hygiene room and the dental surgery.

Rear Admiral Ferreira said the dental surgery had been equipped with a modern dental treatment unit, compressor and mobile dental X-ray unit, alongside hand instruments required for various dental procedures.

The hygiene room, he added, had been equipped with an autoclave and other accessories required for sterilisation and infection prevention.

The dental laboratory also received equipment including an Easy-Cut machine, Pako bath unit and polishing lathe, while the building was fitted with air conditioners, furniture and storage cabinets.

According to him, the dental clinic is designed to provide services including oral examination and diagnosis, preventive dentistry, restorative procedures, minor oral surgical procedures, dental radiography and patient education.

He said the Heart-to-Heart Centre would provide a confidential and supportive environment where people could obtain information, counselling, prevention support and appropriate care without fear of stigma or discrimination.

Rear Admiral Ferreira said the project was not merely about constructing a building but represented an investment in the health and wellbeing of the community.

He noted that having dental services within the Primary Health Centre would bring care closer to residents, reduce delays in seeking treatment and encourage early detection and management of dental conditions.

The retired admiral also linked the intervention to the Lagos State Government’s THEMES+ development agenda, particularly its focus on health and environmental development.

He described Ikate as a long-standing home for the Nigerian Navy, noting that several serving and retired naval personnel reside within the community.

He said the project would therefore serve as another platform for deepening the existing relationship between the Nigerian Navy and the people of Ikate-Elegushi.

Rear Admiral Ferreira urged the management of the Primary Health Centre and members of the benefiting community to take ownership of the facilities by ensuring proper maintenance, accountability and professional service delivery.

The Lagos State Government, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, commended the Nigerian Navy for the intervention.

Dr Ogunyemi, who represented Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, said the state government’s approach to healthcare was not limited to building hospitals but also focused on ensuring that residents could access essential services close to their homes.

She said the new Dental Clinic would enable residents to obtain oral healthcare services within the community, making it easier for people to seek treatment early rather than waiting until health conditions became more serious.

She also described the Heart-to-Heart Centre as a valuable addition to the Primary Health Centre, stressing that bringing quality healthcare closer to residents could encourage timely access to care.

The governor’s representative said interventions by institutions such as the Nigerian Navy complemented the efforts of the Lagos State Government to strengthen primary healthcare facilities across the state.

She, however, charged the management and healthcare workers at the centre to ensure that the newly provided facilities were properly maintained and that patients were treated with professionalism, dignity and compassion.

Dr Ogunyemi also urged residents to make proper use of the facilities and seek medical attention early whenever they experienced health challenges.

Representing the traditional institution, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Navy and Rear Admiral Ferreira for the intervention.

The monarch described the project as another contribution towards improving the standard of living of residents and bringing affordable healthcare closer to the people.

He called on government institutions and the private sector to emulate the Nigerian Navy by supporting development initiatives in communities.

Oba Elegushi also stressed the importance of traditional institutions and other stakeholders contributing to education, healthcare and social development rather than leaving the responsibility entirely to government.

The monarch assured the Nigerian Navy that the facility would be put to good use for the benefit of residents.

In recognition of Rear Admiral Ferreira’s contribution to the community, Oba Elegushi announced that he would confer an honorary chieftaincy title on the retired admiral.

The monarch said the gesture was in appreciation of Rear Admiral Ferreira’s contribution to the kingdom and his efforts towards improving the welfare of the people.

The ceremony also featured recognition of Rear Admiral Ferreira’s family, particularly his father, Dr Abayomi Ferreira, a medical doctor and veteran of the Nigerian Civil War, whom the retired admiral specially acknowledged during his address.

The newly commissioned facilities are expected to expand the range of healthcare services available at the Ikate Primary Health Centre and provide residents with access to dental care and HIV-related counselling and treatment services within their community.

The commissioning marked another civil-military cooperation initiative by the Nigerian Navy, with the project ultimately handed over for use and continued management by the relevant health authorities.

The Nigerian Navy has continued to use its Quick Impact Project interventions to support communities and strengthen its relationship with civilian population.