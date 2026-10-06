Niger Miners’ Death: Shettima Vows Justice For 37 Bereaved Families, As Govt Hunts Down Culprits

• Says no uniform confers immunity from accountability, every citizen in custody remains entitled to state protection

• Pays condolence visit to Niger State, announces FG’s N250m donation to bereaved families

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday assured families of the 37 miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State that the federal government will get to the root of the tragedy and ensure that anyone found culpable was held accountable.

The 37 persons died on September 17 after being detained by NSCDC on suspicion of illegal mining, with the cause of their deaths yet to be established.

Shettima gave the assurance during a condolence visit to Minna, the Niger State capital, where he conveyed the sympathies of President Bola Tinubu to Governor Mohammed Bago, the bereaved families, and the people of the state.

The vice president, who announced the federal government’s donation of N250 million to families of the deceased, recalled that Tinubu had directed a comprehensive investigation into the incident. He stated that government had constituted a 10-member independent investigative committee and suspended officers connected with the incident pending the outcome of the probe.

Describing the incident as a stain on the nation’s conscience, Shettima said the responsibility of government to protect the life and dignity of every Nigerian did not cease when a citizen was taken into custody.

He stated, “The deaths of 37 young men in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are a blot on our national conscience. No parent should receive a body when they are waiting for a son to come home.”

The vice president stressed that the Tinubu administration would not prejudge the investigation, but would ensure that the circumstances surrounding the deaths were thoroughly established and responsibility determined.

According to him, “On President Tinubu’s directive, an independent investigative panel has been constituted to establish the facts, determine responsibility and lay the foundation for justice and closure.

“There can be no repose for leaders when lives are lost within the perimeter of their care. A citizen deprived of liberty remains entitled to the protection of the state. No allegation, however grave, diminishes that entitlement. No uniform confers immunity from accountability.”

Shettima stated that the federal government’s response went beyond determining the immediate cause of the deaths, saying accountability and due process remain fundamental obligations of the state.

He said, “We owe justice to every soul lost, answers to every bereaved family and due process to every person under investigation. Whoever is found culpable must answer before the law. Our duty to you outlives this visit.”

The independent committee inaugurated by the federal government is mandated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

It is chaired by retired Deputy Director-General of Department of State Services, Jonathan Kure, with former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN), as secretary.

The vice president said the tragedy should also serve as a reminder that law enforcement and the protection of human dignity were mutually reinforcing responsibilities of government.

He stated, “We have come to you today without the togas of partisan politics. We come as sympathisers, as parents, as uncles and aunts, as brothers and sisters, and, above all, as leaders entrusted with your protection.

“We have come to share your grief, to hear your concerns, to stand beside the bereaved and to reaffirm our obligation to protect every citizen, without distinction or exception.”

Thanking Bago for supporting the pursuit of justice and providing care for those affected, Shettima said, “Every victim deserves dignity, every survivor deserves care, and every family deserves the truth.”

He prayed for God’s mercy upon the departed and strength for their families to bear the loss.

Earlier, Bago commended the vice president for visiting Niger State on behalf of the president, calling the gesture a powerful demonstration of empathy and solidarity with the affected families.

He stated that both the president and vice president were out of the country when the incident struck, with Tinubu on annual leave, while Shettima was representing Nigeria at the UN General Assembly.

The governor said the message from the president had been clearly delivered to the victims’ families and people of the state. He thanked Shettima for his humility and commitment to the region, stating, however, that the occasion was primarily to mourn and condole with bereaved families.

He said, “However, your message has been delivered clearly to the families and the people of the Niger State that upon your return, insha Allah, you are here today. You have made it; we thank you.”

Principal Private Secretary to the state governor, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, said the death of the 37 miners while in the custody of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Minna left families, communities, and the entire state in grief. Umar stated that the vice president’s visit confirmed that Tinubu stood firmly with Nigerians.

He explained that the tragedy did not only affect families of the deceased but the entire state.

Umar said Shettima’s condolence visit to the state was not felt merely in his capacity as the vice president, but as a leader and a friend who was in the state to share in its pains.

He stated, “We are particularly grateful that you have chosen to come in person. Your presence sends a powerful message of solidarity to the affected families and to all the people of Niger State, that the federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, stands with its citizens.”

Upon the completion of his trip to Niger State, Shettima proceeded to Maiduguri to condole with Governor Babagana Zulum over the demise of his niece, Amina (Inna) Zulum who died on Monday morning.

The vice president prayed Allah to grant her soul eternal rest, reward her with Aljana Firdaus and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.