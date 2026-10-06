Niger Gifts Deceased Illegal Miners’ Families N249m

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Hours after the Federal Government donated N250 million to relations of 37 deceased illegal miners and some survivors, the Niger State Government has also released N249 million to the same category of beneficiaries.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago Monday evening, gave the families of each of the deceased illegal miners N5 million, while the survivors, 32 of them, got N2 million each.

Governor Bago said the intervention was designed to support the affected families and survivors and cushion the economic and emotional impacts of the tragedy on them.

He added that the financial assistance would also provide the beneficiaries with an opportunity to venture into alternative economic activities rather than return to “unsafe and unprofessional mining practices”.

Apart from the financial assistance, Governor Bago disclosed that the state government had directed the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) to establish schools in appropriate communities to encourage children to enrol in schools rather than become exposed to the hazards of artisanal mining.

The initiative, he explained, was part of a broader effort to protect children, expand access to education and create better opportunities for the younger generation.

According to him, the financial assistance would also provide the beneficiaries with an opportunity to venture into alternative economic activities rather than return to unsafe and unprofessional mining practices.

The governor urged the survivors and other young people in mining communities to desist from dangerous artisanal mining and explore safer and more sustainable means of livelihood.

Governor Bago expressed appreciation to the families of the deceased and the survivors for their perseverance, patience and understanding throughout the difficult period.

He also commended the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, for his efforts in promoting peace within his domain and for the important role he played in counselling and supporting the families affected by the tragedy.

The governor further acknowledged the emir’s continued support for his administration and his contribution to peace, stability and community engagement in the state.

Responding on behalf of the bereaved families and survivors, the Emir, Alhaji Bahago, expressed appreciation to Governor Bago for the financial intervention and for what he described as “a compassionate gesture towards the affected families”.