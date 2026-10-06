LSDPC Takes Property Payments Digital, Launches 24/7 PayPortal

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) has launched a digital payment platform, PayPortal, enabling customers to make payments online around the clock and receive instant transaction confirmation.

The initiative, according to the Corporation, is aimed at removing some of the traditional barriers associated with payment processes while improving accessibility, convenience and efficiency in its dealings with customers and stakeholders.

Speaking at the official launch of the platform, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC, Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, said the initiative marked another stage in the Corporation’s evolution as a public institution serving a rapidly changing Lagos.

Joseph said LSDPC, which has been part of Lagos’ development since 1972, could not remain tied to conventional processes as customer expectations and technology continued to change.

“Today is not simply about the introduction of a new payment platform. It is about evolution,” he said.

“It is about how an institution that has served Lagos for decades continues to adapt to the changing needs of the people it serves.”

According to him, modern customers increasingly expect public institutions to provide services that are accessible, convenient, responsive and available through digital channels.

He said PayPortal was developed to provide an additional channel through which LSDPC customers could access payment services without being limited to physical interactions and conventional payment processes.

Through the platform, customers can make payments 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while receiving instant confirmation of completed transactions.

Joseph stressed that the objective was not merely to introduce technology, but to use it to improve the overall customer experience.

“As a public institution, we have a responsibility to continually examine our processes, identify areas for improvement and adopt appropriate technologies that can make our services more accessible to the people we serve,” he said.

The LSDPC boss said the digital platform was part of the Corporation’s broader effort to modernise its operations and remain responsive to the realities of a rapidly evolving society.

He added that the launch should therefore be seen as part of a continuous transformation of the Corporation rather than simply the introduction of another payment channel.

“From 1972 to the digital age, we continue to evolve with Lagos. The city has grown, technology has transformed the way we live and work, and the way citizens engage with public institutions has changed. LSDPC must change with Lagos,” Joseph said.

He encouraged customers and stakeholders to embrace the platform and familiarise themselves with its operations.

To use the service, customers are required to visit www.payportal.lsdpc.gov.ng⁠�, create a username and password, enter the required details and proceed with their payments.

The Corporation said the platform offers secure access, 24-hour availability and instant confirmation, giving customers greater flexibility in managing their payment obligations.

Joseph also commended LSDPC management and staff, particularly the teams involved in developing and implementing the initiative, while thanking customers and stakeholders for their continued confidence in the Corporation.

He appealed to the media to help create awareness about the new platform and ensure that customers understand how to access and benefit from the service.

The launch represents a significant digital shift for LSDPC, which has played a central role in Lagos’ housing and property development landscape for more than five decades.

Joseph said the Corporation remained committed to building an institution that was “more accessible, more responsive and more convenient” for the people it serves.

He formally declared the LSDPC Digital Payment Platform launched, urging customers to visit the portal and take advantage of the new digital payment channel.