LASG, Fenchurch Commits to Reviving 26MW Akute Power Plant

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State Government in partnership with Fenchurch Group has expressed commitment to rebuild the 26 megawatts Akute Independent Power Plant (IPP) aimed at providing water to over six million Nigerians.

The state Commissioner of Energy and Minerals Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, made the commitment when he led a stakeholder delegation to the Oregun fabrication yard of OEM partner Jubaili Bros Engineering Ltd. to inspect engines being containerised for the project.

Ogunleye said that beyond the revival of the Akute IPP the project will support the broader Lagos State Water Corporation and the Lagos Electrification Market project.

“The state government is investing a lot in our water production facility, but we are also anticipating a lot of investment in core power generation as a whole, and we will be delighted to be able to cite the success of this particular project, as a sample that anyone can go to and see that it is working.

“Yes, we have had a couple of experiments. We have had a couple of years trying to get this done, but we believe we are just starting now, and we believe this good start will lead to a victory that generations yet unborn will remember this day and thank God for this particular meeting,” he said.

He explained that while the project targets 26mw of power specifically to facilitate water corporation project, the power generation capacity can increase as demand for energy arises.

“Now, 26mw is your peak demand or peak load. That can ultimately scale up to 100, to 200mw. It can scale up to whatever number. It just depends on our vision and our dream. Electric is willing to give them a good contract, and if they don’t move on time, don’t worry, ” he said.

Speaking also, Group CEO, Fenchurch Group, Olufemi Bakare, said: “Water needs power. Lagos State has invested significantly in its water infrastructure, and our mandate is to keep it running reliably, around the clock. This project shows what effective public-private partnership can deliver. We thank the Lagos State Government, Zenith Bank and Ikeja Electric for their confidence.”

In her remarks, Commercial Director Fenchurch Group, Kemi Ojo, explained that Fenchurch Group has made 28 per cent of the financial commitment to see the project to its conclusion.

“We have made about 28 per cent of the capital participation towards the calex requirements to onboard the engine configuration whilst we already have our financing partner, Zenith bank, who has already committed in terms of a confirmed offer to funs the balance 80 per cent to the completion of the project,” she said adding that the project is expected to be commissioned by Q1 2027.

On his part, the Managing Director, Lagos Water Corporation Muktaar Tijani represented by the Head of Production, Lagos Water Corporation, Agiri Mustapha stated that the installation of the engines will entrench efficiency, a very crucial aspect of water production generally.