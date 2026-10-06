Jigawa Senator Deploys Hilux Vans, Buses for 2027 APC Campaign

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Senator representing Jigawa North-East senatorial district, Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam Madori, has donated brand-new Toyota Hilux vans, buses, and cars to strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign machinery ahead of the 2027 general election.

The vehicles, presented through Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, at the Government House in Dutse, are to support campaigns for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Namadi, and other APC candidates.

Madori, who chairs the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, said the donation was aimed at enhancing grassroots mobilisation and improving coordination of campaign activities across the state.

He said the vehicles were equipped with communication gadgets to facilitate effective coordination among campaign teams.

The senator also disclosed that more than 10 additional buses and cars had been provided to APC structures in Jigawa North-East and other parts of the state.

Madori said the vehicles would be deployed to support the party’s mobilisation efforts and facilitate campaign activities ahead of the elections.

He said Tinubu and Namadi deserved another term to consolidate what he described as their achievements and complete ongoing human and infrastructural development projects.

“Tinubu and Namadi deserve a second term in office to consolidate their achievements and complete ongoing human and infrastructural development projects across Jigawa State and the country,” Madori said.

He urged APC supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation and sensitise voters on the programmes and projects of APC-led administrations at the federal, state, and local government levels.

Madori also called for the election of APC candidates to the National Assembly and Jigawa State House of Assembly, saying their continued representation would help sustain the party’s legislative and development agenda.

Receiving the vehicles, Governor Namadi commended Madori for his support to the APC, its campaign structures, and constituents in Jigawa North-East.

Namadi urged APC candidates, lawmakers, local government chairmen, political appointees, party officials and other stakeholders to step up mobilisation in their respective constituencies.

He directed party leaders and campaign officials to take the party’s message to every polling unit and sensitise voters on the achievements and programmes of the federal, state and local governments.

“We have put our strategies in place and established all the necessary committees. From now on, our people will begin visiting every polling unit to sensitise and enlighten the electorate on what the APC has achieved at the federal, state and local government levels,” Namadi said.

The governor said the meeting was convened to fine-tune campaign strategies, establish necessary committees, and ensure that the party’s structures were adequately prepared for the 2027 elections.

The development signals an intensification of campaign preparations and grassroots mobilisation by APC structures in Jigawa State ahead of the 2027 polls.