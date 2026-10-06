ISWAP Leader Responsible for Owo, Kogi, Niger Attacks Killed in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A senior leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abdussamad Ohida, also known as Anwar, has been killed in a joint security operation in a forest in Owo, Ondo State, through intelligence that he was planning fresh attacks on civilians in some parts of southern Nigeria.

Ohida was reportedly killed alongside several other members of the terrorist group during an intelligence-driven operation involving the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Western Nigeria Security Network known as Amotekun.

Security sources said the operation was launched after intelligence indicated that the ISWAP commander was preparing to unleash attacks in some parts of southern Nigeria, particularly during the Yuletide season.

According to the sources, the intelligence was obtained partly from information gathered following the arrest of Abu Ikrimah, also known as Abu Uwais, identified as the former ISWAP Central Nigeria leader and Ohida’s superior. Ikrimah was arrested by the DSS in 2023.

Following Ikrimah’s arrest, Ohida allegedly assumed control of ISWAP operations across parts of the North-Central and southern regions, where he was said to have coordinated attacks and worked to expand the terrorist group’s operational network.

One of the sources said intelligence on the planned attacks was also corroborated by security partners in the United Kingdom, contributing to the decision to launch the operation against Ohida and his associates.

Ohida was allegedly linked to several attacks in Kogi, Niger and Ondo States, including the December 31, 2025, attack on the Ipele Divisional Police Station in Owo, where eight AK-47 rifles were reportedly stolen before the facility was destroyed with an explosive.

He was also accused of involvement in the July 28, 2022, attack on a military checkpoint along the Suleja-Zuba Road in Niger State, the July 11, 2022, assault on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, and the April 23, 2022, attack on the Ogaminana Police Station in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, where five policemen were reportedly killed.

The source further attributed to Ohida the February 7, 2022, attack on the Okene Area Command and the December 24, 2020, assault on a naval checkpoint in Okene, Kogi State, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of two naval officers.

The latest operation, according to the source, represents a significant setback to ISWAP’s command structure and its efforts to establish a stronger foothold in central and southern Nigeria.

Ohida’s death came months after another senior Islamic State commander, Abu Bilal al-Minuki, was killed, further intensifying pressure on the terrorist group’s leadership and its efforts to expand its activities in Nigeria.