IMF/W’Bank Meetings: FG Moves to Mobilise Investment Opportunities in Thailand

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The federal government is billed to convene two strategic engagements to mobilise private capital and advance investment opportunities across priority sectors, including energy in Bangkok, Thailand.

The strategic engagements are slated for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group, which will be hosted by the Asian country between October 12 and18 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), Thailand.

The IMF/World Bank Spring and Annual Meetings are usually held at the multilateral institutions’ headquarters in Washington DC, but occasionally hosted outside the North American country.

According to a terse information posted by Federal Ministry of Finance on its website, Nigeria will convene investors engagements for public institutions and project sponsors through two strategic Bangkok engagements focused on mobilising private capital and advancing investment opportunities across priority sectors.

The engagements are to hold on the side-lines of the global annual meetings.

An official of the ministry from the International Economic Relations (IER) Department told our correspondent that the events were planned to help catalyse developments in critical sectors by mobilising private capital from across global investors participating at the IMF/World Bank meetings.

He said, on condition of anonymity, that the federal government would showcase Nigeria’s bankable opportunities and strategic investor conversations in Bangkok, adding that the government is desirous of moving from economic stabilisation to making critical sectors that have direct bearing on the people more impactful.

He stated that such sectors included energy and agriculture.

Without providing more details, he stated that the planned Thailand engagements were expected to yield immense dividends.

Discussions at the annual meetings will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, the role of middle powers in a multipolar global economy, climate change adaptation finance, and economic strategies for ageing societies.

Key policy forums will also explore economic resilience amid global geopolitical fragmentation and sustainable financing for green transitions.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele is expected to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the IMF/World Bank meetings, the first since his ministerial appointment.