Iheanacho Unfazed by Absence from Eagles, Remains Passionate Playing for Nigeria

Marvelous David

Kelechi ‘Senior Man’ Iheanacho who is returning to the Super Eagles after over 16 months absence has restated his passion to represent Nigeria football in whatever capacity.

The Bursaspor forward in the Turkish second-tier division league, is one of the players selected by Coach Eric Chelle for the international friendly with Russia in Novgorod this evening.

Speaking with NFF TV from the Russian city yesterday, Iheanacho said despite last playing for the Super Eagles at the 2025 Unity Cup final against Jamaica in London, he remains passionate to wear the Nigerian colours at whatever level.

“I have been in the Super Eagles, even in the national team in general, for a long time, starting from the U13 to U15 to U17 and all the rest of them, the Super Eagles,” observed Iheanacho who won the Golden Ball at the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup in UAE.

He dismissed critics who queried why he was returning to the team he last played for on May 31, 2015.

“So I have been very long here and I am not coming to the national team because of anybody or anything. It’s because of the love and passion I have for the game.

“It’s the dream of everyone to play for the Super Eagles as long as you’re Nigerian. I have been living that dream for a long time to play in the national team from a junior level up to here. Even if it’s 5-a-side Eagles are playing or I’m invited to the U15s, I’ll play because of my passion.

“I don’t care what anybody says. As long as the coach gave me a call-up, I will play, so it’s a thing of joy and I am loving it.

“I’m really happy to be here and I will enjoy it with the boys and hopefully we will have a very lovely outing “(against Russia) on Tuesday (today).”

Iheanacho left Celtic for Bursaspor after helping the Scottish side to decent performance last season.

Since his arrival in summer as a free agent, Iheanacho has had a blistering start to the 2026-27 season, registering an impressive 11 goals and two assists in nine appearances for Bursaspor

He also dismissed those relegating the Turkish league as people not informed about the quality therein.

“It’s a good league, to be fair. I don’t know how people rate the league but it is a really good league, and it’s not easy as people think.

“When you play there, you’ll know whether it’s easy or not. Obviously, my teammates will testify to that as well. I’m enjoying it and I know they are enjoying it as well. You can say it favours Nigerians but it’s a really good league,” concludes the former Manchester City and Leicester City player.