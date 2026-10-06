Ibom Air, Etihad Sign Interline Agreement to Expand Nigeria Connectivity

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and Nigerian carrier Ibom Air have signed an interline agreement to expand connectivity between Nigeria and international destinations.

The agreement will enable guests travelling with Etihad beyond Lagos and Accra to five Nigerian cities on a single ticket, from the day Etihad’s own services to the two cities begin in March 2027.

According to a statement, Etihad guests arriving in Lagos or Accra will be able to continue their journey on Ibom Air to Abuja, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Enugu.

It added that connections would also be available between Accra and Abuja and between Accra and Uyo.

“One booking will cover the entire journey, with bags checked through to the final destination,” the statement said.

It said Uyo and Calabar in the south would join Abuja, Port Harcourt and Enugu on the list of Nigerian cities available on a single ticket with Etihad.

The airline said the arrangement would serve guests travelling for business, to see family or to explore the country.

Etihad’s nonstop service from Abu Dhabi to the region is scheduled to begin next year, with four flights a week to Accra from March 24, 2027, and a daily service to Lagos from March 23, 2027.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer said: “Our ambitions in Africa are long-term, and Nigeria sits at the centre of them.

“Ibom Air has built a strong domestic network from its base in Uyo, and partnerships with airlines that know their own markets are how we grow on the continent.

“Having this in place before our Accra and Lagos flights begin next March means we arrive in the region already connected to the cities beyond them.”

George Uriesi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, said the agreement marked “a significant milestone” in the airline’s journey to becoming “a truly world-class African regional airline.”

“It enables international travellers to access the cities we serve through a single booking, enhancing connectivity and convenience,” Uriesi said.

He added: “Additionally, it positions Ibom Air as the key domestic and regional connection for Etihad Airways’ operations into Nigeria and Ghana from next year.

“We look forward to welcoming Etihad’s guests onboard and showcasing the excellent service that defines the Ibom Air experience.”

The statement said tickets combining both networks would become available on November 3, 2026.