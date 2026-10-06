  • Tuesday, 6th October, 2026

Elder Statesman, Chief Ralph Obioha, Dies at 80

Life & Style | 4 seconds ago

Elder Statesman and Second Republic House of Representatives member, Chief Ralph Obioha, is dead. He died on Saturday at 80.

His death was announced in a statement on behalf of the family by his son, Chima Obioha.

According to the statement, Chief Obioha “was first and foremost a beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend.”

“His kindness, strength, humor, generosity, faith, and unwavering devotion to family will always be remembered,” the family said.

The family said many Nigerians knew Obioha “as a patriot, elder statesman, political leader and businessman.”

It added that “his very eventful life spanned various business sectors and the Nigerian political and socio-economic space.”

“He was deeply committed to Nigeria’s progress and the ideals of service, leadership, and nation-building. His was a respected voice in the land, and he was a firm believer in Nigeria’s enormous potential,” the statement said.

The family said his death had “left an immeasurable void” but added that it found comfort “in the fullness of his life, the people he touched, and the legacy of service he leaves behind.”

It expressed gratitude for “the prayers, condolence messages, and expressions of love that have already been received.”

The family, however, requested privacy as it mourns the loss.

“We, however, respectfully request privacy at this time while we mourn and come to terms with this profound loss,” it said.

It added that details of the memorial and funeral will be announced in due course.

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