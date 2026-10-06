Egbin’s 11-year Scholarship Lifts Host Communities

Peter Uzoho

Community leaders, scholars and parents have applauded Egbin Power Plc for sustaining its scholarship programme, describing it as an impactful intervention expanding access to quality education in its host communities.

The commendation came at the 11th edition award ceremony held in Lagos, where beneficiaries were presented with awards for academic excellence.

The initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) on inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning. For 11 years, Egbin has used it to create sustainable pathways for young people in Ijede, Egbin and Ipakan communities.

Representing the Alajede of Ijede Kingdom, HRM Oba Adefarasin Hassan, High Chief Babatunde Ogunmuyiwa, Odofin of Ijede, said the programme has changed stories for families.

“This scholarship has changed the story for many students and families in our communities. It inspires our young people to work hard and dream higher,” he said, thanking management for ensuring continuity.

Speaking for the six Community Liaison Officers, Mr. Wahab Bello said the generation company has demonstrated care for the future of children and development of host communities. “That is why the scholarship has come to stay,” he said, urging beneficiaries to make best use of opportunity.

Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power, Mr. Mokhtar Bounour, reaffirmed commitment to education as a tool for change and long-term investment in future leaders.

“Education is one of the strongest tools for change. The scholarship programme is a deliberate, long-term investment in young people who will become the leaders, professionals, and change-makers of tomorrow,” Bounour said.