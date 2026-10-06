Daniel Moses: Making the Case for Structured, Fractional Real Estate Ownership 

For generations, Africans have pooled resources through Ajo, Esusu, Susu, Chamas and cooperatives to achieve shared financial goals. Dr Daniel Moses believes that same principle can be extended to property ownership. As chairman and founder of Property Wealth Corporation and Cross Border Consult International, the author of Fractional Real Estate, has been making a case on how structured collective ownership can make property investment more accessible to Nigerians, Africans and the diaspora.

Drawing on more than two decades in the United Kingdom, his property journey and experience raising over £2.5 million in investor capital, Moses argues that the challenge is not simply access to capital, but how fragmented capital can be organised into productive assets.

In this interview, he explains the structures, governance, due diligence and investor protections needed to make fractional property ownership work, while exploring how diaspora capital can be channelled into productive assets. VictoriaOjiako brings excerpts

What inspired you to write Fractional Real Estate at this particular time?

The inspiration came from a simple observation: millions of hardworking Nigerians and Africans want to own property, but the traditional model tells them they must first accumulate enough money to buy an entire property by themselves.

I believe we need to rethink that.

After more than 20 years in the United Kingdom and years of working in property, I have seen what structured ownership, leverage, professional management and long-term thinking can achieve.

At the same time, I have seen enormous amounts of capital within African communities remain fragmented.

So I wrote this book to ask a different question: instead of waiting until one person can afford 100% of an asset, why can’t properly structured groups come together to own quality assets?

The philosophy is simple: Education. Community. Structure.

For someone hearing the term “fractional real estate” for the first time, what exactly does it mean?

In very simple terms, fractional real estate means several people participating in the ownership of a property rather than one individual having to purchase the entire asset.

Instead of saying, “I need £500,000 to buy this property,” perhaps several people can contribute capital through an appropriate legal structure.

But fractional ownership is not simply people transferring money into somebody’s bank account.

There must be a defined asset, proper legal documentation, clear ownership rights, governance, financial reporting and professional management. Traditional ownership says, “I own the whole property.”

Fractional ownership says, “I own a clearly defined economic interest in a properly structured vehicle that owns the property.”

How can fractional ownership change the problem of high property acquisition costs?

It can potentially reduce the capital barrier to participation. Property prices have increased considerably in many markets, while people’s incomes have not necessarily increased at the same rate.

The traditional response has been: save more money. My argument is that we should also examine how ownership itself is structured. If ten people each have meaningful capital but none can independently acquire a particular asset, collectively their purchasing capability may be very different.

The important point, however, is that lowering the financial barrier should never mean lowering the standards of due diligence, governance or investor protection.

Africa already has Ajo, Esusu, Susu, Chama and cooperatives. How can these evolve into professionally structured property ownership?

Collective capital is not a new idea in Africa. It has been part of our communities for generations.

In Nigeria and parts of West Africa, we have traditions such as Ajo and Esusu. Susu is strongly associated with Ghana and other West African communities, while in Kenya and East Africa, Chamas have developed as savings and investment groups.

Different names. Different communities. Different histories. But there is a powerful principle connecting them: people pooling their resources to accomplish collectively what may be difficult to accomplish individually.

So, in many ways, Africans already understand the philosophy behind fractional ownership. The next evolution is structure.

How do we take that culture of collective capital and combine it with modern legal ownership, professional governance, independent accounting, transparent reporting, proper asset management and appropriate investor protection? That is where I believe the opportunity lies.

We don’t need to import the principle of collective ownership into Africa. The principle is already here.

What we need to do is professionalise it and create structures capable of transforming pooled capital into credible ownership of productive assets.

From community savings to structured community ownership.

What legal structures are necessary to give contributors clearly defined ownership rights?

The appropriate structure depends on the jurisdiction, the property and what is actually being offered.

A property could potentially be held through a company, special-purpose vehicle, partnership, trust or another properly constituted arrangement.

But the principle is more important than simply naming the vehicle.

Before committing capital, people should understand: Who owns the property? What exactly do I own? What percentage or economic interest do I have? What rights come with that interest? Who controls the bank account? How are major decisions made? How are distributions calculated? What happens if the property is sold? How can I exit? What happens if the manager fails? And what regulatory rules apply?

A professionally drafted legal agreement should answer those questions before people’s capital is committed.

What governance and transparency mechanisms should investors look for?

Transparency should begin before the first pound or naira is collected.

You should be able to identify the property, acquisition price, expected costs, financing arrangements, management structure, ownership vehicle and the people controlling the transaction.

I would also want clear financial reporting, defined voting rights, properly maintained accounts, documented expenditure and regular reporting to owners.

Where appropriate, there should also be independent legal, accounting, valuation and property-management professionals involved. Never allow enthusiasm for an opportunity to replace proper governance.

How important are due diligence and professional property management?

They are fundamental. Buying the wrong property through the right structure can still produce a bad result.

Before acquiring an asset, you have to understand location, demand, condition, title, valuation, financing, operating costs, compliance requirements and realistic rental income.

Then, after purchasing the property, somebody has to manage it.

Tenants need managing. Repairs happen. Regulations change. Properties become vacant. Insurance must be maintained. Accounts must be prepared. Property ownership is not simply buying an asset.

It is managing an operating business around that asset.

How should prospective owners understand rental income versus capital appreciation?

They are two different things.

Rental income is the money generated from operating the property after taking account of the relevant expenses.

Capital appreciation is an increase in the value of the asset over time.

One may provide cash flow, while the other may contribute to long-term wealth.

Neither should simply be assumed.

Property values can rise or fall. Rental income can change. Properties can experience vacancies, repairs and increased operating costs.

That is why investors should examine both income today and the long-term quality of the underlying asset.

What are the major risks associated with fractional real estate?

Fractional ownership does not remove the normal risks of property investment.

Property values can fall. Rental income can reduce. There may be vacancies. Interest rates can change. Repairs may be more expensive than expected. A development can run over budget.

There can also be liquidity risk because an ownership interest may not always be easy to sell.

Then there are risks associated with governance and management.

So my message in the book is not that fractional property eliminates risk.

My message is that collaborative ownership must be approached with education, proper due diligence, governance and structure.

What lessons does your 129 Homesdale Road case study offer?

The 129 Homesdale Road case study is important because I wanted to move the conversation away from theory and demonstrate how we should think about an actual income-producing property.

The first lesson is that you must begin with the asset, not with the excitement of raising money.

What is the property worth? What income can it realistically produce? What are the operating costs? What is the management requirement? What are the risks? And what structure would allow multiple participants to have clearly documented interests?

The broader lesson is that fractional real estate should not begin with, “How many investors can we get?” It should begin with, “Is this fundamentally a good property?”

How can fractional real estate help Nigerians and Africans in the diaspora invest back home or in the UK?

There is enormous diaspora capital moving between Africa, Britain, Europe, America and other international markets.

But much of that money goes into consumption or informal investments.

One opportunity is to create credible structures through which diaspora capital can participate in professionally managed real estate.

For Nigerians interested in the UK, my experience also allows me to explain the UK market from a practical perspective: acquisition, rental property, management, compliance and different property strategies

Equally, diaspora Africans who want exposure to opportunities in Africa need structures they can understand and trust.

The bridge between diaspora capital and African opportunity has to be credibility, governance and transparency.

You say Africa does not necessarily lack capital, but capital is fragmented. What do you mean?

Look at the money flowing through African communities every day. People save individually. Families send remittances. Professionals maintain savings accounts. Business owners hold capital. Cooperatives collect contributions. Diaspora Africans send billions back to the continent.

The issue is not simply whether capital exists.

The question is: how much of that capital is being organised into productive, professionally managed assets?

One person may have £10,000. Another has £20,000. Another has £50,000.

Individually, their options may be limited.

Structured collectively, the conversation changes. The challenge is transforming fragmented capital into organised capital.

What role can banks, financial institutions and capital-market professionals play?

A very significant one. For fractional real estate to develop beyond small private arrangements, credible institutions will be important. Banks can provide custody, lending and financial infrastructure.

Lawyers can establish appropriate ownership structures.

Accountants can provide reporting and financial controls. Valuers can provide independent assessments.

Fund managers and capital-market professionals can help establish institutional standards.

Technology can improve reporting and administration. And regulators can establish appropriate frameworks and investor protections. The long-term opportunity is not simply crowdfunding property. It is building a credible asset-ownership ecosystem.

How should regulators approach fractional real estate?

Investor protection has to be central.

Innovation without regulation can create opportunities for abuse. But regulation that fails to recognise innovation can also prevent legitimate new models from developing.

The balance is creating clear rules around disclosure, custody of investor funds, governance, marketing, reporting, conflicts of interest and who is authorised to promote or operate certain investment structures.

Depending on how a fractional proposition is structured and marketed, securities or collective investment regulations may apply. That is why professional and regulatory advice is essential.

Who is the book written for?

It is deliberately broad. It is for the professional who earns a good income but believes property is beyond their reach.

It is for entrepreneurs who want to understand asset ownership.

It is for Africans in the diaspora thinking about investing either in Africa or internationally. It is for cooperative societies already pooling capital.

It is also relevant to property professionals, policymakers, financial institutions and larger investors interested in how collaborative ownership could evolve.

At its heart, the book is about making property ownership understandable and accessible without pretending that investing is risk-free.

You went from being an Uber driver to building a multimillion-pound property portfolio. What did that journey teach you?

It taught me that where you start does not necessarily determine where you finish.

There was a period in my life in the United Kingdom when I was driving Uber.

But even while driving, I continued thinking about business, property and how I could rebuild and move forward.

Eventually, I moved deeper into property and built a multimillion-pound portfolio.

The biggest lesson was persistence.

But there is another lesson I understand even more strongly today: Building assets is one thing; building resilient financial structures around those assets is another.

Success requires ambition, but sustainable success also requires discipline.

How did setbacks and delayed refinancing change your approach?

They made me a much more disciplined investor. I have experienced difficult property projects, refinancing delays, cash-flow pressure and situations where things didn’t move according to plan.

Those experiences taught me not to confuse asset value with liquidity.

You can own valuable property and still experience cash-flow pressure.

That changes how you think about leverage, reserves, refinancing risk, investor obligations and exit strategies.

Today, I place far greater emphasis on resilience.

I believe we should discuss not only how to acquire property, but also how to survive difficult periods while holding it.

Some of the strongest lessons in this book were learned not from my successes, but from my challenges.

What would you say to a young African professional who believes property is beyond their financial reach?

I would say: don’t begin by asking, “Can I afford an entire property today?”

Begin by asking, “How do I begin my journey towards ownership?”

Educate yourself. Build your income. Build your creditworthiness. Save capital. Understand property. Surround yourself with credible people. And understand collaborative ownership structures.

Property wealth is generally built over time.

The biggest mistake is thinking that because you cannot purchase a whole building today, you can never participate in property ownership. Start with education and build from there.

Why launch the book during DACON 7.0, and how does “Homecoming” connect with your message?

Because the theme of Homecoming fits perfectly with the conversation I am trying to start. Millions of Africans live outside the continent and have built careers, businesses, knowledge and capital internationally.

Homecoming should not only mean physically coming back to Africa.

It can also mean bringing knowledge, relationships, institutional experience and capital back into African development.

Having lived in the United Kingdom for more than 20 years, I want to contribute some of the lessons I have learned from the UK property market while also connecting Africans to international opportunities. That is the bridge: Africa to the world, and the diaspora back to Africa.

If you could leave Nigerians, Africans and members of the African diaspora with one fundamental principle about building sustainable property wealth, what would it be?

Stop thinking only about money. Start thinking about ownership. Money can be spent. Income can disappear. Businesses can change.

But strategically acquired productive assets can potentially continue creating value over many years. So rather than constantly asking, “How quickly can I double my money?” ask: “What can I own?”

Then make sure whatever you own is acquired with education, proper due diligence and the right structure.

Your book launches on 14 October 2026 at the Afreximbank African Trade Centre in Abuja. What are your expectations for the launch?

My expectation is bigger than selling a book. I want to start a serious conversation about how Nigerians, Africans and the African diaspora think about property ownership and long-term wealth.

The launch of Fractional Real Estate on 14 October 2026 at the Afreximbank African Trade Centre in Abuja is an opportunity to bring together professionals, entrepreneurs, diaspora leaders, property practitioners, financial institutions, policymakers and people who simply want to understand a different approach to ownership.

I want people to leave the launch asking a different question. Not: “How can I make money quickly?” But: “What productive assets can I own, and how can we build wealth together responsibly?”

For me, the book is the beginning of that conversation. The broader vision is about People. Property. Possibilities.

Bringing people together. Educating them about property. Creating properly structured possibilities for long-term ownership. And ultimately helping more Africans move from being simply consumers of wealth to becoming owners of productive assets. That is what I want this launch to represent. Education. Community. Structure. Ownership.