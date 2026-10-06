ArtVendoor Launches Platform Connecting Africa’s Art Ecosystem to Global Audience

Esther Oluku

ArtVendoor, a new digital platform for discovering, collecting and engaging with art, officially opened yesterday, bringing together artists, galleries, collectors, designers and art enthusiasts through an integrated online marketplace.

Built with a focus on increasing access to art and strengthening the infrastructure around the African art market, ArtVendoor connects emerging and established artists with collectors, designers and art lovers worldwide.

More than an online marketplace, the platform brings several parts of the art ecosystem into one digital environment. Users can discover original artworks, artists, galleries and upcoming events, while also accessing editorial content and a range of professional services designed to support the journey of an artwork from discovery and acquisition to installation and collection care.

At the centre of ArtVendoor is a curated marketplace where users can explore original artworks and discover artists across different practices and styles.

The platform’s Discover section allows collectors and art enthusiasts to search for artists, styles and works, while its gallery and artist directories provide a dedicated space for discovering both emerging voices and established practitioners.