Accord: Olawepo-Hashim Pushes for Reconciliation, Unity After Court’s Victory

• Sowore pays him congratulatory visit

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja





The presidential candidate of Accord Party, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called for reconciliation and unity in the party as the 2027 general election draws nearer.

Olawepo-Hashim, who made the call while reacting to his victory at the court, urged members of the party to “seize the momentum” not just in the presidential election alone but in all other elective offices.

The call came as the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, yesterday, paid a congratulatory visit to the Accord Party candidate over the judgement of a Federal High Court that affirmed him as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 election.

Olawepo-Hashim stated, “I want to use this opportunity to ask all stakeholders in our Accord Party to reconcile, unite, and seize this momentous occasion.”

He said the party would seek to compete not only in the presidential election but also in National Assembly and governorship contests across the country, adding that the 2027 election would be different from previous elections.

He identified the economy and security as key issues that would shape the contest.

Olawepo-Hashim also criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), blaming it for deterioration in Nigeria’s economy and security situation.

While stating that Nigeria’s GDP had fallen from more than $600 billion to about $377 billion under APC, the Accord presidential candidate alleged that poverty and insecurity had also worsened under the ruling party.

Olawepo-Hashim predicted that the 2027 presidential election could go into a runoff, adding that the APC candidate would finish fourth in the race.

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court had yesterday ordered Accord Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to upload the name of Olawepo-Hashim as candidate of the opposition party for the 2027 presidential election.

Umar gave the order shortly after declaring that Olawepo-Hashim was lawfully nominated as presidential candidate of Accord.

Olawepo-Hashim had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, for an order compelling the Accord party to recognise him as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The plaintiff also sought another order directing the party to also forward his name to INEC as its flag bearer in the forthcoming general elections.

Delivering judgement in the suit, Umar held that Section 86 of the Electoral Act was violently violated by the party’s refusal to submit the plaintiff’s name to INEC after emerging victorious in the May 30 primary election as sole aspirant.

Although Accord Party denied ever conducting any primary election, Umar discountenanced the claim because of the evidence that Olawepo-Hashim paid N50 million for expression of interest and nomination forms, which the party accepted.

The court also held that the purported cancellation of the primary by the party, having not been communicated, was of no moment.

The court subsequently held that the plaintiff lawfully emerged as candidate of Accord Party and his name should be immediately uploaded by the electoral umpire.

In his originating summons, Olawepo-Hashim, who had named Accord and INEC as first and second defendants, had asked the court to determine whether the party’s failure to upload his name to INEC’s nomination portal despite his emergence as sole winner of the May 30, primary, violated the Electoral Act 2026, the 1999 Constitution, and INEC’s guidelines for political parties.

He had sought a declaration that the party’s refusal to forward his name breached Section 86 of the Electoral Act 2026 and Clauses 28(1) and (2) of the electoral guidelines on candidate nomination, and wanted the court to order the party to submit his name to INEC.

The aspirant urged the court to, in the alternative, direct the party to conduct a fresh presidential primary in which he would participate.

In an affidavit supporting the suit, Olawepo-Hashim had described himself as a registered and financial member of Accord Party, stating that he sponsored the party’s electronic membership drive with a N7 million payment and paid a N50 million nomination fee to contest the presidential primary.

He said he emerged as sole aspirant and winner of an exercise monitored by INEC officials in line with the Electoral Act, but that the party failed to submit his name to INEC, despite his victory.

He also said the party had not issued aspirants with guidelines for the primary, as required by INEC regulations, though he proceeded on assurances he said were given by the party’s national leadership.

In a written address, Olawepo-Hashim’s lawyer, Mr. Henry Akunebu, SAN, argued that political parties were legally bound to comply with the Electoral Act, their constitutions, and INEC’s guidelines in nominating candidates, and that a party conducting a valid primary was statutorily obligated to submit the winner’s name to INEC.

He urged the court to uphold internal party democracy by granting all reliefs sought.

Shortly after the court’s declaration, pro-democracy activist and also contestant in the 2027 presidential race, Omoyele Sowore, paid a congratulatory visit to Olawepo-Hashim in his Abuja office.

Sowore, specifically congratulated Olawepo-Hashim on the legal victory and the resolution of the dispute surrounding his emergence as Accord’s standard bearer.

The meeting brought together the two presidential candidates with long-standing backgrounds in Nigeria’s pro-democracy movement and political activism.