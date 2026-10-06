$10bn Investment Puts Ogun, NNPC Partnership and Long-Delayed OGLNG Project at Centre of Emerging Coastal Economy

By Kayode Akinmade





For more than three decades, the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas project remained largely a promise on paper. Now, renewed discussions between the Ogun State Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) are placing the stalled project at the centre of a broader plan to transform the state’s coastline into an energy, maritime and industrial hub.

The talks on the development of the OGLNG project in Ogun Waterside come barely a week after the state government signed Memoranda of Understanding with global ports and logistics operator DP World for the development of the Gateway Deep Sea Port and the 10,000-hectare Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone.

Together, the projects are expected to attract an initial investment of $10 billion and create more than 50,000 direct jobs. The proposed port will have a four-kilometre berth and an 18-metre draft, while the adjoining economic zone is planned to accommodate manufacturing, processing, logistics and export-oriented industries.

The renewed OGLNG discussions add a critical energy dimension to this emerging coastal economic corridor, creating the prospect of an integrated platform where energy, maritime transport, manufacturing, logistics and international trade reinforce one another.

Receiving NNPC officials in Abeokuta on Wednesday, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the renewed engagement on OGLNG could provide an important energy foundation for the industrial development expected around the port and special economic zone.

“Last Wednesday, we signed an MoU on the Deep Sea Port, and today we have the NNPC team here discussing the activation of the LNG plant,” Abiodun said.

The Governor described the proposed facility as a potential energy anchor for industries expected to emerge around the port and special economic zone. He said the project could also help meet the energy needs of businesses and communities across Ogun and the wider South-West.

The OGLNG project has been on the drawing board for more than 30 years. Its renewed consideration, coming immediately after the DP World agreements, represents a significant convergence of major investments around Ogun Waterside and strengthens the prospects of developing the area into a major energy and maritime corridor.

“They have come to discuss with us the LNG plant that was originally designed and called OGLNG, which was meant to be situated on our coastline. Now, they have brought the project back to life,” Abiodun said.

The immediate discussions between Ogun and NNPC are focused on the practical requirements for moving the project forward, including land acquisition, incentives and other conditions needed for its take-off.

Abiodun said the state was prepared to support the project and provide the necessary cooperation and guarantees.

“They will pay for land in the Economic Zone, and we will be giving them all the cooperation that this project deserves. We will give them all the assistance and guarantees,” he said.

The Governor also pointed to the employment potential of the project, citing the NNPC facility in Bonny, Rivers State, where he said about 14,000 people are employed.

Beyond direct employment, the proposed LNG facility could support a wider network of contractors, service providers, transport operators, manufacturers and energy-intensive businesses. Its gas supply could also provide an important boost to industries within the economic zone and businesses across Ogun and the wider South-West.

NNPC Group Chief Financial Officer, Adedapo Segun, said the company was examining the challenges that stalled OGLNG in the past and working towards solutions that could enable its resuscitation.

“We are here to engage with the government of Ogun State on the project we are looking to site along the coastline of the state,” Segun said.

NNPC Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, Lekan Ogunleye, provided an indication of the land and marine requirements involved in the proposed development.

He said the company would require approximately 1,728 hectares for the LNG plants, utilities, storage facilities and related infrastructure. The project would also need about 2.5 kilometres of dedicated Atlantic frontage to support marine operations and safety requirements for up to three LNG jetties.

The scale of these requirements underscores the magnitude of the proposed investment and the importance of the extensive coastal development now being planned for Ogun Waterside.

The renewed OGLNG discussions form part of a wider coastal development strategy being promoted by Ogun and supported by the Federal Government. At the Paris ceremony where the DP World agreements were signed, the Presidency identified the OGLNG project as part of a broader corridor linking energy, maritime infrastructure, industry and trade.

Under the emerging framework, the Gateway Deep Sea Port would provide access for the movement of raw materials, equipment and finished goods. The Blue Marine Special Economic Zone would serve as the industrial and logistics platform, while OGLNG could provide the gas and energy base needed to support industries within and beyond the zone.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the integration of the port and economic zone as an industrial ecosystem. The Presidency has also linked the corridor to OGLNG and other strategic infrastructure.

The proposed development is also expected to benefit from improved road connectivity. The Ogun section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is planned as part of the wider infrastructure network serving the area, providing an important connection between the emerging coastal investments, Lagos, the Nigerian hinterland and regional markets.

Abiodun said DP World’s experience in developing ports and integrated economic zones would be valuable to the realisation of the coastal project, noting that the company operates major port and logistics facilities in several countries.

The Gateway Deep Sea Port is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership framework, with private investors expected to provide the funding while the Federal Government serves as guarantor.

For Ogun Waterside, the significance of the latest development lies in the convergence of projects that had previously been discussed separately. The port, Blue Marine Special Economic Zone and OGLNG project are increasingly taking shape as complementary components of a single coastal economic vision backed by a projected $10 billion in initial investment.

The combination creates the prospect of a powerful development chain: gas and energy to support industry, a special economic zone to attract investment and production, a deep sea port to facilitate the movement of goods, and road infrastructure to connect the emerging corridor to domestic and regional markets.

It is a development model that could deepen Ogun’s industrial base while opening a new frontier for maritime commerce, energy production, manufacturing, logistics and export growth.

The renewed partnership between Ogun and NNPC therefore adds significant momentum to the state’s broader effort to unlock the economic potential of its coastline. Coming on the heels of the DP World agreement, it demonstrates the growing alignment between the state’s investment strategy and the Federal Government’s drive to expand infrastructure, deepen gas utilisation and strengthen Nigeria’s productive capacity.

For a project that has waited more than three decades, the return of OGLNG to the centre of active discussions is a significant development in itself. Combined with the $7 billion Gateway Deep Sea Port and Blue Marine Special Economic Zone, it gives concrete expression to a new vision for Ogun Waterside—one in which the coastline becomes a strategic gateway for energy, industry, maritime trade and investment.

The emerging Ogun coastal corridor is thus not simply about building a port or reviving an LNG project. It is about creating an interconnected economic ecosystem capable of generating jobs, attracting investment, supporting industries and connecting Ogun more directly to national and international markets.

With the Ogun Government providing the institutional support and investment framework, NNPC bringing its energy-sector mandate to the table, and DP World bringing global port and logistics expertise, the pieces are increasingly coming together for the realisation of a major new economic frontier for Ogun State and Nigeria.